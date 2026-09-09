MasterChef’s Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary speak out on separation “confirmation”

Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary have addressed unexpected rumours that they had separated.

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The MasterChef Australia lovebirds found themselves at the centre of split rumours when eagle-eyed fans noticed their absence from each other’s social media pages.

While the couple are no strangers to sharing their personal lives online, they have rarely posted together since their European summer holiday.

Sarah further fuelled the fire when she didn’t ‘like’ Declan’s Father’s Day post on Sunday, September 6, his first since welcoming their twins, Claudia and Charlotte, on Christmas Eve. Declan also didn’t feature Sarah in the post.

Now, speaking exclusively to New Idea, an insider close to the pair has set the record straight on their relationship status.

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Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary have addressed split rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

“Definitely not,” Declan reportedly told friends when asked whether the couple had split.

Our source says their online absence isn’t due to a break-up, but a conscious decision to separate their intertwined online lives to protect their family.

“Their lives might look separate from the outside, but behind closed doors they are very much together. They are making plans, looking for a home and building their future as a family,” our insider dishes.

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“There is no split. They have just realised that not every part of their relationship needs to be performed on social media.”

They are juggling separate work commitments, with Sarah jetting off to India for a six-figure deal to promote her cooking, so they’re spending more time apart, making their time together even more important.

“They made a conscious decision to pull back [on social media],” the insider says. “That includes what they post, how they comment on each other’s pages and how often they present themselves as a couple.

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“Unfortunately, when people suddenly stop seeing a couple together online, they assume something must be wrong. In this case, it is actually about creating stronger boundaries.”

New Idea understands that Sarah also wants to keep some aspects of their family life private after a difficult few early months of parenthood following the premature birth of her twins.

“Sarah has always been more reserved about what she shares publicly, particularly when it involves her children,” the source explains.

“Declan is naturally more easygoing and has previously been happy to let fans into his life. They needed to meet in the middle and work out what felt comfortable for both of them.”

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While Sarah might be primarily overseas until October, New Idea hears that she is still as “thick as thieves” with Declan as they focus on their twins.

“Sometimes the girls travel with Sarah, and sometimes they remain with Declan,” our source explains. “They are working it out week by week and doing whatever makes the most sense for the babies.”

Declan has stepped up to support Sarah’s return to work, taking on more time with the twins so she can pursue opportunities that are important to her career.

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“He and Sarah are operating as a team, even when work temporarily puts them in different countries,” our source adds.

And Declan has hardly been sitting still. The former carpenter has continued to secure brand partnerships, travel around Australia for social media collaborations and dedicate time to animal welfare causes.

He is also believed to be open to more television opportunities following his popularity on MasterChef Australia.

“Declan thought Alvin Quah did a fantastic job representing the MasterChef family on The Traitors Australia,” the source adds. “If something like that came Declan’s way, he would absolutely consider it.”

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Declan and Sarah have not been appearing in each other’s posts as frequently. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite their demanding schedules, Sarah and Declan are very much still together and are said to be searching for a much larger Melbourne property where they can establish a permanent family home.

“They need more space, and they want somewhere that feels like a proper long-term family base,” says our insider. “Melbourne is home for them. Sarah’s commitments will always take her overseas, particularly to India, but this is where they want to put down roots.”

Sarah’s teenage son, Phoenix, is another important factor in the family’s decision to remain based in Melbourne.

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For now, the couple’s focus remains firmly on their family – and making their unconventional new routine work.

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