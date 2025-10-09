MasterChef Australia’s Sarah Todd and Declan are expecting their first child together

Congratulations are in order for MasterChef Australia lovebirds Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary, because they are expecting a baby!

The couple, who both competed on this year’s Back to Win season, announced the exciting news on Instagram on October 9.

“We are overjoyed to share that our little family is growing 💛,” they gushed.

“These past months have been some of the most precious of our lives. A sacred time of holding this news close, letting it sink in, and soaking up all the emotions with those dearest to us.”

“It has been such a gift to sit in the wonder of it all, imagining the beautiful new chapter that lies ahead.

MasterChef Australia stars Sarah and Declan have revealed they are expecting a baby. (Credit: Instagram)

“We feel so deeply blessed knowing this little cherub will enter a world already brimming with so much love. Between us, Phoenix, and Sol, there is no shortage of cuddles, laughter, and warmth waiting to welcome the addition to our family.”

“Our hearts are full to the brim, and we couldn’t be happier to finally share this joy with all of you. Thank you for being a part of this special moment in our lives. It means the world to us.”

As part of their announcement, the couple shared a sweet carousel of photos.

They included photos of the positive test, Sarah’s growing baby bump, a family photo with her son, Phoenix, and looking at baby clothes.

Other MasterChef stars have been quick to rush to the comments to share their congratulations.

“Congrats you two ❤️,” Depinder Chhibber commented.

“This is amazing! Congrats to you both xxx,” Sav Perera said.

Sarah and Declan are overjoyed to welcome a baby! (Credit: Instagram)

Their co-star Rhiannon Anderson also wished them all the best.

“Congratulations guys! ❤️,” she gushed.

“Love you both so much and feel completely blessed to be part of your loving journey. You guys are going to have the best time parenting and provide so much love and laughter to your growing family! Bursting with excitement! Literally could be happier for you both! ❤️❤️❤️”

After this year’s season aired, Declan exclusively told New Idea that Sarah is the love of his life.

