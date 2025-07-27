EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef’s Declan and Sarah spotted checking out wedding venues!

It’s been just six weeks since MasterChef: Back to Win contestants Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary revealed they had fallen in love with one another.

Now, an even bigger announcement could be on the way – as New Idea can reveal that buzz is building that the pair are secretly engaged!

“They couldn’t be happier,” our source reveals.

Are this MasterChef Couple Cooking Up a Proposal? (Credit: Media Mode)

Are Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary officially engaged?

New Idea spied the smitten couple leaving The Baths Middle Brighton, a popular Melbourne wedding venue, on July 16. Declan’s look-alike father joined them.

Adding to the intrigue, Sarah made sure to hide her ring finger by wearing a pair of heavy-duty ski gloves, which appeared out of place with the rest of her fashionable ensemble.

What’s with the gloves Sarah?! Intriguing! (Credit: Media Mode)

The MasterChef lovebirds have moved in together!

While a proposal might seem fast to some, Declan, 27, and Sarah, 38, have been dating a lot longer than many people think.

Their friendship turned romantic last year, midway through filming MasterChef.

Sydneysider Declan then packed up his life (and dog Sol!) to move in with Melbourne-based Sarah and her son Phoenix, 14.

They’ve been loving life ever since.

“We’re one big family now,” Sarah recently confirmed to our sister publication TV Week.

Something to celebrate guys? Sarah and Declan recently treated his Dad to a fancy meal! (Credit: Instagram)

What does Sarah’s ex-fiancé think about the relationship?

Sarah’s ex-fiancé, and Phoenix’s father, Devinder Garcha is also on board with the relationship.

He recently met Declan and said: “We try to keep it all amicable. Declan seems like a nice guy. Phoenix likes him. He seems pleasant.

I wish them all the best. We both focus a lot on Phoenix. As long as he’s happy, I’m happy.”

Looks like Sarah and Declan could be cooking up a wedding – sooner rather than later!

