As excitement continues to build around Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd’s MasterChef romance, the couple have been forced to defend their relationship.

While the lovebirds have been inundated with mostly positive well-wishes from happy fans on social media ever since they confirmed their relationship to Stellar back in June, some viewers have questioned whether it’s all just for show.

And it’s causing quite a stir.

“…they truly in love?” one follower asked on Instagram.

Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary have had to defend their romance after they connected on MasterChef. (Credit: Instagram)

A cheeky Declan didn’t waste any time responding to the uncooked claims.

“Nothing fake to see here mate,” the 27-year-old commented back with a love heart emoji.

“Omg is this legit?” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Sarah, 38, also chimed in after noticing a few nasty comments.

“It’s always a little daunting to share something personal, because somehow, there’s always space for criticism, even when it comes from a place of joy,” the mother-of-one added.

“But moments like this deserve to be celebrated. At the end of the day, we all deserve to feel safe expressing ourselves.”

Despite some negativity, the happy couple have thanked those who have shown them kindness and support.

Declan has been spending time with Sarah’s son, Phoenix. (Credit: Instagram)

“…So happy for you Sarah,” one follower commented, to which Sarah responded: “Thank you for the beautiful message.”

“Thanks for your constant kind words and support,” Declan added.

“Grateful we found each other when we did.”

Chatting to Stellar earlier this year, Declan revealed that he and Sarah hit it off straight away after meeting during filming,

“Nothing was ever rushed or forced – we just enjoyed spending time together,” he explained.

