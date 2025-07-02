MasterChef Australia has helped many contestants carve out successful careers, but it leads to so much more than that.

For some, it leads to love, and for others, it’s lifelong friendships, which rings true for Poh Ling Yeow and Andre Usrini.

The pair first met on the very first season of the show, where the now-judge came second, and Andre came seventh.

Both from Adelaide, their careers have gone in different directions, but their admiration for one another has never wavered.

It’s been 16 years since Andre Ursini stepped into the MasterChef kitchen. (Credit: Channel 10)

What happened to Andre Ursini on MasterChef?

Along with being a judge, Poh has written five cookbooks, hosted her own TV series, collaborated with famous chefs and is a successful artist.

After MasterChef, Andre entered the restaurant scene, starting with his award-winning venue Andre’s Cucina & Polenta Bar.

He then launched ORSO and Wilmott’s Gastronomia in Adelaide’s centre, and Lost Phoenix Farm, and Distillery and Viletta Porcini.

Andre Ursini and Poh Ling Yeow have always praised each other for their triumphs after MasterChef and have maintained a solid friendship. (Credit: Channel 10)

A tearful goodbye

The pair reunited when Andre returned to the kitchen to compete on MasterChef Australia: Back to Win, but he has sadly been eliminated.

It was an emotional moment for the Adelaide-based friends.

“For the past 16 years, I’ve watched you not only become a really brilliant cook and an amazing entrepreneur, but an amazing husband and dad,” she said tearfully.

The reunion was a joy for the judge.

“It’s been so nice and fun to be back in the kitchen with you,” she added.

“I love that you’ve always marched to the beat of your own drum.

“And I hope that that never changes, even though sometimes I do – no I don’t, I really don’t,” she joked.

Poh Ling Yeow has carved out a successful career for herself since MasterChef. (Credit: Channel 10)

While he was sad to go, Andre also expressed his admiration and respect for Poh.

“‘I was pretty inspired that first time I walked in – seeing my mate in the bright shining light where she belongs,” he said fondly.

“Poh is a jewel in the crown of the Australian culinary scene. She’s one of the most genuine and unique individuals that we’ve all been around.

“She’s basically going to start levitating any year now,” he then joked, and everyone laughed.

After the elimination, Poh took to Instagram to praise her friend after the gruelling pressure test.

“This is very hard for me to say but I’m super proud of you,” she wrote. “It has shaved 2 years off my life with every pressure test I’ve had to watch u do so that adds up to 6 years which is very expensive for my well-being. I love the conviction and stoicism with which you walk through life. See you on the flip side 🍄🍄‍🟫”

Poh Ling Yeow and Andre Ursini have carved out a special friendship since they met on MasterChef. (Credit: Channel 10)

A long-lasting friendship

This isn’t the first time that the successful restaurateur has shared his joy for his co-star’s career trajectory.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, he said that he wanted to make his best food for his friend during the competition.

“We’ve had a brother-sister relationship since that first series,” he said. “I’m just so proud… in the first episode with Gordon, just to see Poh where she belongs at the pinnacle of food media in Australia.”

He added that cooking for her was a privilege.

“Seeing a friend who has incredible talent [succeed] across multiple disciplines, and get her credit where it’s due, is a really lovely thing for me to experience firsthand. She deserves all the success in the world,” he continued.

While Poh has loved judging her friend, she told News.com.au that it was harder to critique dishes this time around.

“I was kind of ready to start with fresh confidence this year, and then I was like, ‘oh my god, it’s Back to Win!’ and I was like a little turtle in a shell again because I have to judge all these people that are my peers,” she said.