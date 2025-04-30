Pete was determined to return to the competition to show the judges and Australia what he was made of after he came second to Justin Narayan in 2021.

However, he withdrew from the competition early after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

According to the Cancer Council, it is a rare cancer that impacts the lymphatic system.

Speaking exclusively to our sister publication Woman’s Day, the father of two said he was initially checked for swollen lymph nodes, which were cleared as a non-issue more than a year later.

“Eventually, a haematologist suggested removing a lymph node for thorough analysis, and this was when the Hodgkin’s lymphoma was discovered,” he explained.

He announced his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in January with the caption: “New look for my cancer/chemo era… Hodgkin’s lymphoma, you dog.”

The former tattoo artist told Woman’s Day he had “no other symptoms” and it was a “complete shock”. He admitted that he had asked if it was possible to start treatment after the competition.

“She told me I’d possibly die, and that’s when the severity of the situation really hit me and replaced the disappointment. From there, I just wanted to start treatment as soon as possible and get better for my family,” he said, and revealed he started chemotherapy after he left.

Judge Andy Allen announced Pete’s departure during the April 30 episode and said it was for “personal reasons”.

Following up on his departure on Instagram, he wrote: “Didn’t even get to cook for the judges! But you know what they say… ‘if you have cancer, you should go get chemo’. A massive thank you to everyone messaging and checking in, you’re all so nice X.”