The winner of MasterChef Australia 2025 has FINALLY been revealed!

After months of intense challenges and eliminations, Laura Sharrad has been crowned the winner of MasterChef Australia!

With a nail-biting finale, it came down to two challenges for the MasterChef legend and show alumni Callum Hann.

In the first round, the pair had to showcase a classic flavour pairing – potatoes and rosemary.

For both of their first dishes, they scored nines from Andy and Sofia, and perfect tens from Poh and Jean-Christophe.

MasterChef legends Laura Sharrad and Callum Hann competed in the grand finale! (Credit: Channel 10)

Neck and neck, it meant that it all came down to the pressure test.

For their final pressure test, the pair had to recreate a 149-step dessert by world-class pastry chef Michael Llamanzares- Aspiras.

Laura was determined not to repeat past mistakes and chose to focus on the finer details.

While her profiteroles were smaller, and some of her chocolate work was too thick, the judges loved her attention to detail and said she nailed most of the textures.

Michael likened her work to that of his sous chef.

On the other hand, Callum was determined to make sure every element shone, but had to rush it at the end to get as much done in the allocated time as possible.

Unfortunately, while his dish had positives, it had “imperfect” elements.

Laura Sharrad is the winner of MasterChef Australia 2025! (Credit: Channel 10)

On the other hand, Callum achieved 35 in the final round, which gave him a grand score of 73.

In the final round, Laura was given 42 points, which meant she scored 80 overall.

In pure disbelief, she was thrilled with the outcome.

“This is the most surreal feeling in the whole entire world. I’m just… I’m truly, like, so proud of myself for coming back for a third time and completely setting myself up for heartbreak,” Laura said.

Laura’s hard work paid off, now she’s the MasterChef Australia winner for 2025! (Credit: Channel 10)

“And pulling off what I never thought I really could do, but I’ve wanted to for so long.”

She said it was a joy to have her daughter, Florence, in the kitchen, along with her family. She also expressed her gratitude for Callum.

“I just want to thank Callum more than anyone,” she began.

“Just the support that you’ve shown me throughout this competition both times has been so truly special. So thank you so much for everything.”

Andy also acknowledged that Jock would have loved to see her win.

“Laura, in this moment with you finally winning the title, it feels right to mention how proud Jock would be of you,” he said.

“And it’s so amazing to know that he lives on through your food. So thank you.”

