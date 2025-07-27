EXCLUSIVE: Laura Sharrad’s shock confession about MasterChef comeback

Celebrating her placement in the MasterChef Australia Top 5, Laura Sharrad is already looking towards her next challenge.

Speaking with New Idea as the Grand Final draws near, Laura, 30, admits she would “never say never” to returning to MasterChef Australia as a judge!

“Every time MasterChef has come calling, something magical has happened,” Laura, who has been a contestant three times now, shares.

It wouldn’t be the first time a contestant has come back to stand on the other side of the bench.

Current judges Poh Ling Yeow and Andy Allen once competed!

While Laura is a big fan of all the judges, she says it’s Andy who pushes her the most, in the ways she says she’s “needed”.

“He knows when I’m playing it too safe or if something is too familiar. It’s great to have that extra push in some challenges to really showcase the best of me,” she tells us.

If Laura were to become a judge, she might take inspiration in late judge Jock Zonfrillo, who was a mentor to her during their time on the show.

She says: “I received a lot of great advice from Jock over the years, but I think hearing him say ‘I’m proud of you’ are words I’ll never forget.”

Now that Laura’s in the Top 5 – who is her biggest competition?

Laura confesses that she sees Callum Hann as her biggest threat.

“We all joke and call him ‘The Calculator’ for his ‘calculated moves’, but he is hands down one of the best cooks this competition has ever seen – ability wise and strategy wise, the guy has it all. He’s a fierce competitor and a great friend!” she says with a laugh.

“I came back to the MasterChef kitchen with a mission to make it this far, and hopefully further, so this milestone feels very special,” she adds.

