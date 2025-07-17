MasterChef shock: New judge announced!

She placed third in the MasterChef kitchen last year. But proving hard work really does pay off, Savindri Perera is about to embark on another exciting culinary journey.

Following in the footsteps of fellow MasterChef contestants-turned judges like Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow, Sav recently announced she has landed a judging role on MasterChef Sri Lanka.

“By now many of you know, but I wanted to say something official,” the chef shared on Instagram.

“I have been given the great honour of being a judge on the inaugural season of MasterChef Sri Lanka. Never in a million years did I think this is where the little courageous step I took to apply for @masterchefau would take me. Never did I once think that choosing to be so staunchly representative of my culture and native country would lead to this immense opportunity.”

Sav was a contestant on season 16. (Credit: Network Ten)

Sav, who was sent home during her season for failing to impress the judges in a chocolate challenge set by chocolate queen Kirsten Tibbells, went on to admit that when she was first approached, she was hesitant to accept the offer.

“I felt under qualified. The imposter syndrome kicked in so hard & I felt completely not good enough. I spent a lot of time wondering what value I could add,” she continued in her lengthy social media post.

But she now knows she made the right decision and has no regrets.

“The past few weeks in Sri Lanka has shown me that my experience as a contestant is my greatest strength on this judging panel,” she explained.

The former MasterChef star is excited to be joining the judging panel on MasterChef Sri Lanka. (Credit: Instagram)

Sav says she is using her own experience as a former contestant and putting it to good use.

“I know how it feels when you fail, the joy of a win & the despair of an elimination. I understand the pressure, the anxiety of being on the cusp of changing your life. I hope our contestants never forget that I was a contestant before I was a judge. I do not take it lightly that someone’s dream is in my hands.”

After revealing her exciting news, fellow MasterChef stars were quick to congratulate Sav.

Sav will use her own experience to her new role. (Credit: Network Ten)

“Awww Savy this is the most perfect role for you! You truly deserve all the happiness in the world. How lucky are the contestants to have you mentoring them,” former contestant Rhiannon Anderson commented.

“So bloody proud of you. Even if you’re “clenching”, you are so perfect for this gig it’s not even funny. Amazing to see a strong, passionate, knowledgeable women on this panel. Go get ‘em, and you know we are here if you need an ear,” current MasterChef Australia judge Sofia Levin added.