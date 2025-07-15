EXCLUSIVE: The dish that made Jean-Christophe Novelli “sink” to his knees on MasterChef

Jean-Christophe Novelli MBE is a French chef, restaurateur and television personality, and as of 2024, a judge on MasterChef Australia.

The New Idea team chatted with the beloved judge about French food, travel, his time on MasterChef, and what Bastille Day (14 July) means to him.

Plus, read on to discover his top tip for Aussie home cooks!

Jean-Christophe Novelli joined Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Andy Allen as MAsterChef judges in 2024. (Credit: Network Ten)

What’s the best French dish you’ve ever tried on MasterChef?

Jean-Christophe: There were several outstanding dishes in this current season – but there was one that had me sink to my knees in admiration.

Sarah presented us with a chilled Bouillabaisse that was so brave and exciting. It is not an easy dish to replicate and it was such an unexpected interpretation, I could feel the excitement build as I watched her at work.

She was so calm and composed as she created this exquisite dish in a relatively short time. It was probably the only dish I have seen or tasted that I knew I would never have thought of myself, and I don’t think I would have executed it any better in the same amount of time.

Throughout my time on the show, I have been lucky enough to taste and observe the creation of some outstanding dishes – but this particular dish just blew me away, and I will never forget it – or Sarah’s graciousness, she really has my full respect.

Sarah preparing her chilled Bouillabaisse that blew Jean-Christophe away. (Credit: Network Ten)

What’s it been like critiquing French food on the show?

JC: As I reflect on this, I smile, as it always gives me such nostalgia for when I first learned to cook French food properly.

It also gives me a sense of pride in my heritage. It is extraordinary that since the time of Escoffier, the French have been acknowledged as the architects of the fundamentals of cooking and over 100 years later, the respect for French cuisine and French chefs is still there, on a global level.

To me it is the most incredible ‘product’ we could ever export. To see these Australian chefs being brave and applying these techniques and doing it so well, I feel privileged to be there and am so happy to share my knowledge with them as they continue on their own culinary journeys.

Jean-Christophe Novelli is passionate about food. (Credit: Network Ten)

How has your career as a chef impacted how you cook at home?

JC: I run my home kitchen in a similar way to how I run a restaurant. However, I am not the only chef. Everyone has their part to play.

My boys are very hands on and increasing their interest and skillset all the time. Sometimes, I have one son in charge of bread, another in charge of dessert and my wife might be in charge of dressings. I love to let them all take ownership of what they do best, [when] we all work together it is a greater shared pleasure.

Jean-Christophe is a fan-favourite. (Credit: Network Ten)

What’s a French food that Aussies need to try?

JC: I have learned that most Australians are very interested, and very adventurous, when it comes to French food – all cuisines in fact!

There is no doubt that many of the Australian cooks I have met are already very knowledgeable and respectful of French food, whether it is seeing great cheese on a menu or in a store, such as Comte, Reblochon or Roquefort.

I always smile if I see Bourgogne snails, Mirabelles or even something as simple as ‘proper’ cornichons.

I have been delighted to see Australian cooks use great technique when making French classics such as beurre blanc, chiboust cream or nougatine. And while Australia has an enormous range of its own excellent produce, and some that can be used as good substitutes, I can see there is a Francophile element that means I can still find great French goose fat and duck gizzards for example and would encourage anyone to try them.

Jean-Christophe said there is more to French cooking than butter. (Credit: Network Ten)

What’s a French stereotype that drives you mad?

JC: There are a few. Firstly, the assumption that French cooking is all butter, cream, and complication! It ignores our centuries of regional cuisine built on vegetables, legumes, and restraint.

French food isn’t just indulgent – it’s intelligent and seasonal.

Secondly, the visual stereotypes that all French men wear berets, carry baguettes under their arms and smoke cigarettes made of thick yellow papers. And finally, the reputation French men have for being unfaithful. It’s simply not true!

Passionate about helping Aussie chefs reach their culinary potential. (Credit: Network Ten)

Your best tips for home cooks?

JC: Never compromise on the quality of your produce.

If you have to compromise on anything let it be technique or timing, but never the produce.

You cannot cut corners and use substandard ingredients unless you are prepared for a substandard result. But don’t be afraid to make mistakes, always take notes and learn from your mistakes. It is the best way to grow. And finally, get your family involved. It is like singing or dancing, something that is never as fun to do alone, as it is with your loved ones.

Jean-Christophe Novelli is proud of his French heritage. (Credit: Network Ten)

What does Bastille Day mean to you?

Bastille Day, known as le 14 juillet or la fête nationale in France, is the national day of France. It commemorates the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July, 1789, as well as the Fête de la Fédération (Festival of the Federation) in 1790, which is a celebration of the unity of the French people. The Bastille Day military parade is held every year on this day on the Champs- Élysées, and French people celebrate by watching fireworks, having a party at the local fire station (Les Bals des Pompiers) and enjoying a public holiday with family and friends.

JC: Bastille Day is something I don’t always celebrate religiously but I am proud of. I like to switch on the TV and watch some of the parade, even if it is just for a few minutes. I admire the effort of all those involved and it makes me nostalgic and reflect on my time in the French army.

My time out of the country is when I feel more French than ever, whether it is Bastille Day or not. I always feel so much pride to be a Frenchman abroad, it is in the blood and never leaves me, wherever I am.

Watch + stream MasterChef Australia: Back To Win free on Sundays at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on 10.

