MasterChef Australia 2025 is in full swing, and even though we haven’t reached the halfway point of the competition yet, fans think they have figured out who the winner is.

This year, along with being named the seventeenth Australian MasterChef champion, the victor will also take home $250,000.

This season is already special because all 24 contestants have previously competed on the show and have returned determined to win.

There is always speculation about who wins the reality show, so we have rounded up all the top theories and signs that certain contestants may make it to the end below.

Who do you think the winner of MasterChef Australia 2025 will be? (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is set to be the winner of MasterChef Australia 2025?

Five contestants have already left or been eliminated from the competition, and this year’s contestants are hungrier than ever for the coveted title.

As the show was being promoted, Channel 10 revealed that Laura Sharrad, Callum Hann, and Sarah Todd were among the fan favourites returning to the show.

When the first episode aired, the judges introduced the trio, who captained the first service challenge.

This has made Reddit users wonder if any of the three contestants, who have all carved out successful careers since they first appeared on the show, could win the series.

One user has already made their prediction.

“I think the winner will be Sarah, she’s grown so much since her time on MasterChef, and I can just see it happening. COMPLETE guess but just to guess I think Laura, Darrsh, Declan, and Depinder, maybe even Sa,v will be in the top 5 this time around,” they wrote.

Fans are convinced that Sarah Todd will be the winner of MasterChef Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

Another fan has expressed their hope for Laura, who has already competed twice, and another said they wanted Depinder to win.

While fans have their theories, Sportsbet is also another indicator of who could be competing for the top spot.

A recent entry had Laura tipped as the winner with $2.00 odds, followed by Callum ($2.62), Sarah ($3.25), and Rhiannon with odds of $4.33.

So we will have to wait and see!

Sportsbet has Laura tipped as the MasterChef Australia 2025 winner. (Credit: Instagram)

When is the MasterChef Australia 2025 finale?

According to the Sportsbet entry, the finale will air on Tuesday, July 1. So we have plenty of time to see if these theories are correct or not.