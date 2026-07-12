Totally blindsided! The devastating $1.5B blow King Charles is handing Harry

NEED TO KNOW King Charles has reportedly reached breaking point over Prince Harry following a series of recent controversies .

has reportedly reached breaking point over following . Insiders claim the monarch could even consider removing or significantly reducing Harry’s inheritance in his will.

in his will. The tension allegedly escalated after Harry’s latest UK visit , an ongoing security dispute, and legal setbacks.

, an ongoing security dispute, and legal setbacks. Charles is also said to be heartbroken that he has not seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the UK for several years.

in the UK for several years. While no changes to the King’s will have been confirmed, royal insiders say the rift between father and son has deepened.

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After a string of blunders, counterclaims and embarrassments, a royal insider exclusively tells New Idea that King Charles has finally been pushed to his very limit, in relation to his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex.

So much so, the King, as a last resort, could even go so far as to remove or seriously downgrade Prince Harry, 41, in his will.

“Harry’s behaviour in the lead-up to, and during, his recent visit to the UK was almost the final straw for Charles,” our source says.

“He’s been Harry’s last remaining champion, of sorts, in the royal family, but after recent events, even Charles has had enough.”

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Harry decided at the last minute that his family wouldn’t join him on his UK visit. (Credit: Instagram)

The Prince of Wales has long encouraged his father to put his foot down when it comes to his brother Harry.

US publication The National Enquirer has also speculated that the cancer-stricken King’s will, worth an estimated $1.5 billion, could be under review.

“Courtiers are saying Charles [could] cut Harry out of the will,” the Enquirer’s source noted.

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“Harry will be devastated.”

King Charles and Prince Harry’s reunion descended into chaos last week. (Credit: Getty)

If it happens, it’s a devastating financial and emotional blow that will “totally blindside” Harry, our source adds.

After long keeping the door ajar for Harry, even after he and Meghan exited the royal family in 2020, Charles, 77, was pushed too far when it was announced, at the very last minute, that Harry would not be bringing his wife Meghan, or their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, back to the UK for the first time in four years.

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“That seriously hurt Charles,” our source says.

“He wants to get to know his youngest grandchildren – before it’s too late.”

The family did not make the trip together because Harry’s request for armed police protection was rejected by the British Government.

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Then came the drama over whether he would or wouldn’t accept accommodation at Buckingham Palace, while in the UK between July 7 and 11, with palace sources saying he’d missed the deadline to accept the offer, forcing Harry to make alternative arrangements.

Prince William has urged his father to be tougher. (Credit: Getty)

“That was humiliating for him,” our source adds.

Then, just hours after he arrived in the UK to attend events to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027, the High Court dismissed all of Harry’s claims against the publisher of the Daily Mail, ending a costly and years-long legal stoush over phone hacking allegations. Harry and his six other co-claimants could now face legal costs in the region of $80 million.

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“Charles is over the drama and chaos around Harry,” our source says.

“He never wanted it to come to this, but now it’s so serious; Harry’s inheritance could even be on the line.”

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