Princess Catherine and Prince William’s sweetest family photos

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales, share three beautiful children.
Their eldest, Prince George, was born on July 22, 2013, making him just 10 years old. Following Prince George, the happy couple welcomed Princess Charlotte, nine, into the world on May 2, 2015. Charlotte is their first and only daughter.
A few years later, Kate and William welcomed another little one to the mix… Prince Louis, six, who was born on April 23, 2018.
The family of five find themselves regularly in the public eye despite Kate and William’s best efforts to keep their children’s lives as private as possible.
Being royalty, both Prince William and Princess Kate undertake countless royal engagements every year, however, the two always manage to make time for their lovely children and prove to be very dedicated parents.
The family attends many events and makes various public appearances each year, however, they are not always photographed together on these occasions.
We have found all the best photos of the family of five, all together.
Keep scrolling for Prince William and Princess Kate’s sweetest family photos…
In a heartwarming video shared across their official social media accounts on September 9th, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy treatment.
In it, rare footage of the Wales family enjoying time together was featured, including the above still where they all posed for the camera, huge grins adorning their faces.
In her first public appearance in almost six months, Kate joined her family at the King’s birthday parade (Trooping the Colour). In this image, the Wales clan was photographed smiling and waving to the thousands of royal fans gathered outside Buckingham Palace as they awaited the traditional RAF flypast.
The Prince and Princess of Wales step out with their three adorable children at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023.
Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte were photographed putting a letter in the post box during the Royal Carols – Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023.
The family attending the Royal Carols – Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023.
The family was again photographed at the carols service. Prince Louis is shown joking around with his sister Princess Charlotte as he tries to blow out her candle! The photo also features the Dean of Westminster Abbey and Reverend Dr David Hoyle.
The Wales family in their 2023 Christmas card.
On July 14, 2023, the family visited the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in central England.
Prince William and Princess Kate standing with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade marking the British Sovereign’s official birthday.
The family poses for a group picture with volunteers at the Big Help Out, a day when people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities.
The Prince and Princess of Wales step out with their three adorable children at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022.
The family arrived for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School on September 7, 2022… the eve of their first day of school.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 2022.
Prince William and Princess Kate standing with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022.
The family attended a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre on December 11, 2020. The performance was held to thank key workers and their families for their work throughout the pandemic.
A screen grab of Kate and William with their children as they clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief ‘Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020. The evening raised money for and paid tribute to those on the front line fighting COVID-19.
Another year at Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade. The family appeared on the balcony during the event on June 8, 2019.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold their dad’s hand while Princess Kate carries Prince Louis after his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James’ Palace on July 9, 2018. This is one of the first images of the Wales family all together.