Princess Catherine and Prince William’s sweetest family photos

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales, share three beautiful children.

Their eldest, Prince George, was born on July 22, 2013, making him just 10 years old. Following Prince George, the happy couple welcomed Princess Charlotte, nine, into the world on May 2, 2015. Charlotte is their first and only daughter.

A few years later, Kate and William welcomed another little one to the mix… Prince Louis, six, who was born on April 23, 2018.

The family of five find themselves regularly in the public eye despite Kate and William’s best efforts to keep their children’s lives as private as possible.

Being royalty, both Prince William and Princess Kate undertake countless royal engagements every year, however, the two always manage to make time for their lovely children and prove to be very dedicated parents.

The family attends many events and makes various public appearances each year, however, they are not always photographed together on these occasions.

We have found all the best photos of the family of five, all together.

Keep scrolling for Prince William and Princess Kate’s sweetest family photos…