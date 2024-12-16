Why Prince William is “so proud” of Kate

Perfectly attired for the ‘green carpet’ in his second-hand Prince of Wales houndstooth jacket and biodegradable sneakers, Prince William seemed incredibly at ease at the 2024 Earthshot Prize.

Advertisement

He was in South Africa to present the fifth year of his Earthshot Awards. Earthshot is now referred to as William’s ‘Superbowl moment’, stressing its importance and glamour factor in his calendar.

But it was the unexpected emotional remarks he made in an interview afterward that have grabbed even more headlines. Because, in just a few short sentences, he bust open his late grandmother’s famous ‘Never complain, Never explain’ mantra.

Prince William is a passionate advocate for the environment and sustainability. (Credit: Getty)

William let the world see that, in so many ways, the royal family is exactly like any other family struggling to carry on with work, caring, and other obligations through sickness and medical treatment.

Advertisement

Having been asked all year about how his father and wife were going health-wise, and always replying with a smile and a polite, if non-committal, “Doing well, thanks,” he suddenly took this moment to be more candid.

According to the BBC, he told reporters: “It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

He added: “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But, from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal”

Kate and William are now showing a different, more relaxed, face to the public. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Is the royal family changing?

The prince’s emotional personal comments have some echoes of a phrase used by his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who described 1992 as her ‘annus horribilis’.

It was indeed a terrible year – when three of her children’s marriages broke down and a fire burnt down Windsor Castle. Considering he lost his mother when he was just 15, for William to describe 2024 as the worst year of his life gives an indication of the toll it has taken.

In early February this year, Buckingham Palace announced that his father, King Charles, had been diagnosed with cancer, less than 18 months after he was crowned King. In March Princess Catherine announced she had also been diagnosed with cancer, following abdominal surgery in January.

So, why did William open up now? Relief at having made it almost to the end of this awful year? A re-evaluation of his approach after months of fear and grief? Or perhaps a decision, conscious or otherwise, to do things differently? Will he now give a little bit more of himself to the watching public?



To read more, pick up the January issue of ROYALS monthly.

Advertisement

To read more stories like this, pick up a copy of ROYALS monthly. On sale now! Can’t get enough of the royals?