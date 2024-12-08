Charles’ and William’s secret power battle revealed

Attention on the woes afflicting Britain’s royal family this year has almost solely focused on the health concerns of King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

But, New Idea can report, behind palace walls, a power struggle between an ageing Charles and his ambitious heir, the Prince of Wales, is gaining momentum.

“Charles’ lifelong plans for his reign are already being eclipsed by William’s fresh plans,” a royal insider exclusively reveals.

An impatient William has made it clear he’s itching to modernise The Firm.

During his November trip to South Africa, he told journalists: “I’m trying to do [royalty] differently – and I’m trying to do it for my generation. I’m doing it maybe with a smaller ‘R’ in the royal.”

Even if that slight was unintentional, it was a careless jibe that would have stung his traditionalist father.

King Charles and Prince William aren’t quite on the same page when it comes to the future of the monarchy. (Credit: Getty)



A recent report in Us Weekly magazine also outlined why tensions between Charles, 76, and William, 42, are simmering. “Their dynamics have shifted,” the source explained.

“Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades. Even though he’s battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be a dynamic leader.”

Meanwhile, our source adds: “William is already preparing for his ascension. Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles to greet the Emir of Qatar in London on December 3. (Credit: Getty)

But they have a different approach to duty.

“Charles is a workaholic – he has accumulated over 500 royal patronages that he and Queen Camilla support,” Us Weekly further reported.

Meanwhile, William has made it clear that Catherine, 42, and their children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six – will always be his priority.

“He’ll also take on fewer patronages too and focus on causes most important to him and Catherine, like environment, mental health, and homelessness,” adds New Idea’s palace source.

“William doesn’t want to waste money or time on fringe projects. He wants it to be earmarked for his homeless projects for example.”

A further source of tension is their differing attitudes towards the Duke of Sussex.

Five years on from ‘Megxit’, William has grown frustrated about what he perceives to be a lack of decisive action in dealing with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

“Charles will always leave the door open for his youngest son,” another source tells New Idea.

“William is frustrated that his father refuses to take a more hardline approach. He also wants the situation with Prince Andrew and his habitation of Windsor’s Royal Lodge resolved now.”

Charles and William have always been close, as father and son. (Credit: Getty)

That Charles and William are close as a father and son is undeniable. But they are also royal ‘rivals’ too.

“The longevity of the monarchy relies on its popularity with its subjects,” our source says.

“William, like his mother Princess Diana before him, has always enjoyed public approval and affection. And Charles is well aware that some wanted the line of succession to skip him entirely when Queen Elizabeth II died, with William crowned as King instead. He was deeply hurt by that chatter.”

As a result, William – and his ever-supportive wife Catherine – have been forced to tread carefully when it comes to any talk around his succession, even though the direct heir to the throne must be prepared to step up should anything happen to the reigning monarch.

Kate and William are preparing for their future reign. (Credit: Getty)

When it was revealed in February that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, William’s team sprang into action. “They’ve agreed on what they will focus on at the start of his reign and the funeral plans for his father,” Us Weekly reported.

As a courtesy, Charles has been kept in the loop about William’s plans. “But [the King] does not feel comfortable speaking about it at length,” Us Weekly’s source added.

It’s now becoming evident Charles and William share very different views on how the monarchy should be run.

“William and Catherine are preparing to run a modern reign when the time comes – and Charles knows it,” New Idea’s source says.

“He wants his son to be ready, but he doesn’t want his legacy to be swept away either. It’s a delicate situation.”