Robert Irwin named global ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

The royal and wildlife conservationist have been brought together by a cause close to both their hearts.
Ahead of this year’s Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town, South Africa on November 6th, Robert Irwin has spoken of his relationship with Prince William.

The awards, which were founded in 2020 by William’s Royal Foundation charity, award five category winners one million pounds in funding to help scale up their ideas to help both the planet and those who reside on it.

While the wildlife warrior, who is the son of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ was a presenter at the 2023 event in Singapore, he has now been given the honour of becoming an inaugural Global Ambassador for the Earthshot Prize alongside Hollywood actor Nomzamo Mbatha.

prince-william-robert-irwin
Prince William and Robert Irwin shaking hands at the 2023 Earthshot Prize. (Credit: Getty)

“Alongside my family, I have dedicated my life to conservation. I am beyond proud to be an Earthshot Global Ambassador and to help progress its urgent and ambitious approach to finding the most innovative solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges,” the 20-year-old shared in a statement when the news was first announced.

“The Earthshot Prize is one of my favourite moments to celebrate these innovations every year, and I am very excited to help bring this year’s Earthshot Week to life in Cape Town.”

In 2023, Robert attended the event with his then-girlfriend Rorie Buckey, the niece of the late Australian actor Heath Ledger.

The duo didn’t just walk the green carpet, with Robert also photographed with the future King shaking hands and even sharing a laugh.

prince-william-cate-blachett
Smiles all around for Cate and William. (Credit: Getty)
In November 2023, Robert spoke with PEOPLE about Prince William, describing the royal as “a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field.”

“It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world. For Prince William, who has such a great platform, to lend his voice, his resources into creating positive change is such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see. I applaud what he is doing,” Robert told the publication at the time.

prince-william-robert-irwin
Rob appears full of joy while in conversation with William. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

With Robert’s dedication to wildlife conservation, it’s only right that he is an advocate and ambassador for Earthshot. 

“I have dedicated my life to wildlife conservation. I share that with Prince William and I admire him greatly. He is certainly someone I look up to and I hope I can create the same sort of change that he does. He is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field,” he also shared.

We hope to see this iconic duo together again in the future!

