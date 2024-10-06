‘William is a loser!’ – Kate Middleton’s brother tells all!

In his new memoir, James Middleton has opened up about life as a royal in-law. He speaks candidly to the hardships he faced at a time when his family were thrust into the spotlight, via his sister Catherine’s marriage to the now Prince of Wales.

Such revelations include rubbing shoulders with the late Queen Elizabeth II, who he says filled a “granny-sized hole”, to his brother-in-law, Prince William, being an obliging “loser” when it comes to the Middleton clan’s competitive game nights!



Titled Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, the memoir is dedicated to James’ late spaniel, who passed away last year. The dad of one credits Ella with being there for him when he needed it the most.

Growing up with ‘strong sisters’

By all accounts, James, 37, enjoyed a happy, carefree childhood in Berkshire with his sisters Kate and Pippa, and their parents Carole and Michael. With five years separating him and Kate, 42, and three years between him and Pippa, 41, James reflects that he felt a divide growing up – but in a good way.



Kate and James have “climbed many mountains together”.

“Growing up surrounded by three strong, capable women felt like having three mothers,” James writes, “and I would rely on Catherine and Pippa for advice. We are an affectionate and close-knit family, and there are lots of hugs and laughter.”

With James the last of the siblings to become a parent – he and wife Alizée Thevenet, 34, welcomed son Inigo last October – he says parenthood has brought him and his sisters even closer.

“It’s been wonderful, seeing them become mothers and being so dedicated and strong,” he gushes.

“I’m in awe of that. Inigo’s cupboards are full of sweet little outfits his cousins – even girls – have worn. They are milestones, because [my sisters] remember when their child was wearing something, and how old they were – it takes them back. It’s been a lovely thing for them.”

James and Alizée will celebrate son Inigo’s first birthday this month.(Credit: Backgrid)



The real Wills

Perhaps most surprising is James’ observation that Prince William, 42, doesn’t have the same fiercely competitive nature the Middletons have in spades. He notes that the future King is particularly happy to bail out early of their beloved family card game, Racing Demon.

“William flinches at our ruthless determination to win at all costs,” he writes. “William, for all the competitive rigour of his military training, is happy to be a loser.”

Confidentiality is also key, with James revealing his family only found out about Kate and William’s engagement 48 hours before it was announced publicly.

“Pippa and I want to be visibly excited, but we have to tamp down our emotions so no-one suspects a thing,” James notes. We’ve learned to keep confidences close.”

His mental health journey

James has long been candid about his battle with depression, and in his book opens up about a particularly dark night in November 2017 when he contemplated ending his life.

Thankfully, Ella was there to offer him a lifeline. While Ella played a huge part in James’ recovery, so did his sisters. He has previously shared that Kate and Pippa attended therapy with him, but he goes into detail for the first time.

James with his late spaniel Ella.

“Catherine has already done a lot of work with the mental health charity Heads Together, and she asks Dr Pereira some pertinent questions,” he writes. “She understands so much. I’m overwhelmed. I feel such gratitude and admiration for her, for her knowledge and compassion.”