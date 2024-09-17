James Middleton, Kate Middleton’s brother, has revealed the sweet way his now wife, Alizee Thevenet, was first introduced to his sister and her husband Prince William.



In his memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James, 37, detailed the accidental first encounter between Alizee and his family.

While they were still dating, Alizee and James made a last-minute decision to stay at his parent’s house in Bucklebury, letting themselves into the home late in the evening.

James and Alizee have been married for over three years. (Credit: Instagram)

Little did they know, Kate and Will, as well as their children Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, were all at home that night. James was unaware of their presence in the house for quite some time until he heard George and Charlotte giggling at the bedroom door.



“Alizee is still sound asleep, so I gently shush the children and we go downstairs where Catherine and William are drinking their early morning tea in the kitchen,” he wrote in his memoir, per the Daily Mail.



“I’m about to take a cup up to Alizee when she appears at the kitchen door. She has just got out of bed, her hair still tousled, and she is wearing one of my shirts.”



“In situations like this, Alizee is wonderfully French. She does not panic or rush upstairs to get dressed,” James added. “Instead, she just greets everyone warmly as if it’s not remotely unusual to be meeting her boyfriend’s sister and brother-in-law for the first time wearing an oversized man’s shirt.”

Is James Middleton married?

James Middleton is married to Alizee Thevenet. The two had their wedding on September 11, 2021, at a beautiful venue in the south of France.



The couple had an intimate celebration surrounded by family and friends. On the day, Alizee wore a wedding dress that belonged to her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton.



“While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it,” Alizee told HELLO!



“It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once, so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life.”

James and Alizee had a long engagement. (Credit: Instagram)

Their wedding came almost two years after they first got engaged. James popped the question within a year and a half of knowing Alizee, announcing their engagement with an Instagram post on October 7, 2019.



“She said OUI,” he wrote. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news 🥂🍾.”



James proposed with a sapphire engagement ring that resembled Kate’s iconic sapphire and diamond ring that was originally worn by Princess Diana.

James and Alizee’s relationship began thanks to Ella. (Credit: Getty)

How did James meet Alizee?

James met French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in the summer of 2018 at South Kensington Club in Chelsea. In a cute twist of fate, it was James’ beloved dog Ella that “introduced” the two.



“Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back,” James told The Telegraph.



Thinking James was a server, Alizee ordered a drink while petting the dog.



James thanks Ella, who passed in 2023, for allowing him to meet the woman who would later become his wife.



“If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée,” he said.

Alizee has been working in the London financial industry for years. (Credit: Getty)

What does James Middleton’s wife do for a living?

Alizee is an accomplished financial analyst. She holds a Master’s degree in Investment and Finance from Queen Mary University in London.



She acquired her Master’s in 2013 following the completion of her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Business/Management at Ichec Brussels Management School.



According to her LinkedIn, Alizee can speak both Spanish and English, in addition to her native French.

Does James Middleton have a child?

James and Alizee have one child together, their adorable son Inigo.



James first announced his birth on October 28, 2023, in a sweet post on Instagram. “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy,” he penned.

James and Alizee kept the pregnancy relatively private. (Credit: Instagram)

James and Alizee kept the pregnancy a secret until July 6, 2023. At this time, James shared a photo of Alizee showing off her baby bump alongside a caption that read, “We couldn’t be more excited.”



“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family,” he added.

