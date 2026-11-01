The Block 2026 auction results: Who won big and who missed out?

The auction results for The Block 2026 are officially in!
After twelve weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, our blockheads have long awaited the day they would see the fruits of their labour,would translate into life-changing prize money.
This year, the stakes were even higher in Mount Eliza, with the eye-watering reserve sitting at $3.45 million.
The highly anticipated auction followed the disastrous 2025 results. While Britt and Taz won, two homes passed in, and the other two fetched profits some contestants weren’t satisfied with.
So, how did it go in 2026? It was a more promising year for the teams, with a record-breaking profit recorded!
Scroll to find out all the results.
What are the results of The Block 2026 auction?
Courtney and Sev
WINNERS
Reserve: $3.45 million
Winning bid: $4.72 million
Total profit: $1.27 million
Courtney and Sev entered The Block with plenty of knowledge, but they told New Idea that it was still tough competition.
“We had a couple of cards up our sleeves, but I think everyone had cards up their sleeves,” Sev exclusively told New Idea.
“Adam has a station manager job description as a decoy, but by background, he’s a chippy. Chantel’s got a small business decoy, but she’s a chippy, or whatever her qualification is.
“And Rosco, he’s an estimator in his previous days, and he’s been in the construction industry, which he keeps under wraps.”
Despite this, the pair won six room reveals and made Block history with a record-breaking $1.87 million profit, which Scotty Cam described as “impossible” to beat.
After the final hammer, Courtney and Sev were crowned The Block 2026 winners, taking home “Scotty’s Prize Pool” worth $500,000, $100,000 in prize money and their profits of $1,870,000.
“It doesn’t feel real; it’s just the craziest thing. We don’t even know what to say. We’re so grateful, and we could have never imagined that we’d be walking away with this kind of money and the prize pool,” Courtney gushed.
They never expected to win such a life-changing amount of money, and are still deciding how they will spend it.
“We never had plans to win life-changing money; we just wanted to do the show and have a great time, and we did that,” Sev added.
Rick and Tayla
Second
Reserve: $3.45 million
Winning bid: $4.355 million
Total profit: $905,000
Even though the judges didn’t agree with most of the father and daughter’s design choices, and Tayla ruffled feathers, they went in with an advantage – getting $50,000 off their reserve.
And it certainly paid off, as they earned just under $1 million in profits, coming in second place!
It was a positive end to a difficult season for Tayla and Rick, who spent a portion of the show on bed rest due to a knee injury.
Lisa and Rosco
Third
Reserve: $3.45 million
Winning bid: $4 million
Total profit: $550,000
It was a whirlwind season for Lisa and Rosco, who revealed they were expecting a baby boy whilst filming!
Fast forward to October, just days before the auction, and they welcomed Jude Ross into the world!
With more than one win under their belt during the season, and their baby boy at the auction, there was plenty for them to be emotional about.
They may not have won, but Lisa and Rosco told New Idea that they “already feel like we’ve won the lottery with our boys.”
“We’re on such a high right now,” Lisa told us after welcoming baby Jude, who made his Block debut at auction.
Adam and Jolene
Fourth
Reserve: $3.45 million
Winning bid: $3.905 million
Total profit: $455,000
Adam and Jolene have had consistent wins on The Block, and even won the Domain Buyers Challenge, so they were hopeful about the auction.
Their house was sold first in the auction order, and they set the stage for the other teams with a strong result.
While they came in fourth, they walked away from the show with a huge $455,000.
Chantel and Wyatt
Fifth
Reserve: $3.45 million
Winning bid: $3.817 million
Total profit: $367,000
Chantel and Wyatt made history on The Block as the first team not to win any room reveals.
The season was also fraught for the pair, with the other contestants accusing them of not cleaning up after themselves.
However, they had a successful result, pocketing $367,000 in the live auction.