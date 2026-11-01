The Block 2026 auction results: Who won big and who missed out?

Reserve: $3.45 million

Winning bid: $4.72 million

Total profit: $1.27 million

Courtney and Sev entered The Block with plenty of knowledge, but they told New Idea that it was still tough competition.

“We had a couple of cards up our sleeves, but I think everyone had cards up their sleeves,” Sev exclusively told New Idea.

“Adam has a station manager job description as a decoy, but by background, he’s a chippy. Chantel’s got a small business decoy, but she’s a chippy, or whatever her qualification is.

“And Rosco, he’s an estimator in his previous days, and he’s been in the construction industry, which he keeps under wraps.”

Despite this, the pair won six room reveals and made Block history with a record-breaking $1.87 million profit, which Scotty Cam described as “impossible” to beat.

After the final hammer, Courtney and Sev were crowned The Block 2026 winners, taking home “Scotty’s Prize Pool” worth $500,000, $100,000 in prize money and their profits of $1,870,000.

“It doesn’t feel real; it’s just the craziest thing. We don’t even know what to say. We’re so grateful, and we could have never imagined that we’d be walking away with this kind of money and the prize pool,” Courtney gushed.

They never expected to win such a life-changing amount of money, and are still deciding how they will spend it.

“We never had plans to win life-changing money; we just wanted to do the show and have a great time, and we did that,” Sev added.