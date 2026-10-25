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The Block’s Rick and Tayla address $50k win as they issue auction warning for Nine

They're in a very good spot.
kate dennett
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
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The Block‘s Rick and Tayla have scored a major win heading into the 2026 auction.

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The father-daughter duo won the final week on The Block by one point with their front yard and facade, scoring them $50,000 off their reserve price.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Tayla admits their lack of a budget might have actually helped them secure the huge win.

With the auction prices set at an eye-watering $3.45 million, the $50k reduction could give Rick and Tayla the upper hand, particularly given they have the largest plot.

While the reserves are expected to all be the same this year, despite the different plot sizes, Rick tells New Idea that he fears theirs would be much higher.

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“Not knowing what the reserves were going to be, that $50k made a hell of a difference,” Rick says.

Rick and Tayla The Block
Rick and Tayla have won $50k off their reserve for auction day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Obviously, getting that $50k off the reserve was huge because going into it again, knowing quite well that our house could be one of the highest reserves with the size of the land we’ve got.”

Rick says that at the time of their win, they thought it would help bring their price down to the same as their rivals, giving it a better hope of selling at auction.

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With two houses remaining unsold after the 2025 auction, Rick and Tayla admit they were fearful that their home would be priced the highest. Usually, a high price would give a seller extra profit, but in a group auction, it can make a house less favourable.

“It’s a bit unfair if one person’s house’s reserve is higher than the others,” Tayla tells us.

Rick also hints that he doesn’t want to see the same multi-million reserve prices that have featured on the show in recent years.

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“Look, Channel Nine set the reserves, and I hope they’re a bit more sensible this year than in previous years,” he says.

However, this year, the reserves will sit even higher than 2025’s controversial $2.99 million reserve price.

Shelley Craft has announced that the reserves will be set at $3.45 million for all the houses, which should mean that Rick and Tayla’s will sit at $3.4million with their $50k win.

And that might not be the only advantage Rick and Tayla have ahead of auction day.

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The Block Rick and Tayla
Rick is still hoping the reserves will be more “sensible” this time around. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Sources recently told New Idea that Nine has been approving major post-filming renovations on the Mount Eliza homes before auction.

It has been claimed that Rick and Tayla’s home has undergone a back porch reconstruction that could have cost upwards of $200,000.

“These aren’t little jobs that contestants could have finished over a weekend. Some of the work is substantial, and when you’re dealing with multimillion-dollar properties, the costs can become enormous,” a TV insider told us.

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The situation has threatened to reignite questions about fairness between the five teams, who are all hoping to win the 2026 auction.

“If one house needs hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra work and another doesn’t, how does that factor into the competition and the end result for the teams?” our insider added.

Rick and Tayla The Block
The father and daughter won The Block’s final week with their frontyard. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Everyone wants the houses to look incredible and sell for as much as possible, but it’s completely fair that contestants might want to know exactly what has been spent and where.”

If Rick and Tayla win The Block 2026, they plan to invest the money into another home.

“Dad’s going to buy me a house,” Tayla reveals.

For Tayla’s sake, we hope that no more houses pass in at auction this year.

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Senior Content Producer - Entertainment

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a postgraduate level at AUT University in 2022 and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

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