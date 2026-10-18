The Block producers’ secret $200k lifeline to Rick and Tayla ahead of auction day

In news that is sure to shock fans of reality hit The Block, Nine is reportedly on a desperate last-minute spending spree, with producers quietly approving major renovations to save the Mount Eliza homes before auction day.

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New Idea understands that Channel Nine and production company Cavalier Productions have been quietly signing off on an extraordinary series of last-minute makeovers, with hundreds of thousands of dollars reportedly being spent getting the unfinished properties ready for auction.

And while viewers have been watching contestants battle dwindling budgets, incomplete rooms and relentless deadlines, insiders claim some of the biggest transformations have happened well after they’ve all packed up.

Rick and Tayla’s back porch was reportedly redone. (Credit: Media Mode)

Perhaps the most extraordinary example involves Rick and Tayla’s property, where sources claim a post-filming reconstruction of the back porch could have cost upwards of $200,000.

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The alleged expenditure has raised questions about just how much additional work was required to get all of the properties across the finish line.

“These aren’t little jobs that contestants could have finished over a weekend. Some of the work is substantial, and when you’re dealing with multimillion-dollar properties, the costs can become enormous,” a TV insider tells us.

The situation is also threatening to reignite questions about fairness between the five teams, who have all worked hard to have a house ready to sell at auction.

Almost finished? Far from it! (Credit: Media Mode)

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Throughout the season, contestants have regularly fought over budgets, accused one another of copying ideas and complained about perceived advantages.

Now, with substantial additional money allegedly being invested in the properties, we’re told the final auction results could become even more contentious.

“If one house needs hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra work and another doesn’t, how does that factor into the competition and the end result for the teams?”

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“Everyone wants the houses to look incredible and sell for as much as possible, but it’s completely fair that contestants might want to know exactly what has been spent and where.”

The other houses had huge budget concerns. (Credit: Media Mode)

With millions of dollars tied up in the Mt Eliza development, there is enormous pressure for this year’s auction to deliver.



Sources suggest producers are particularly conscious of the reputational damage that could come from properties failing to sell or contestants walking away with disappointing profits.



“The last thing anyone wants is to spend an entire season telling Australia these are incredible homes, only to have buyers turn around and say they’re not finished properly,” the insider says.



“There’s a lot riding on auction day, and everyone knows it.”

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