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Rick shares major surgery news after hospital dash on The Block

He's waiting for a procedure.
kate dennett
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
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Rick has shared a health update after he was rushed to hospital on The Block.

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The 63-year-old had to take a leave of absence due to a knee injury, with Tayla’s twin sister, Shannen, stepping in to help.

While he’s back in action on The Block, his physical worries aren’t over, with the builder telling New Idea he still needs a knee replacement.

“I’ll probably hold off till the end of the year and just work out a plan for what happens,” he tells us.

Rick The Block
Rick has shared an update on his health after his hospital dash on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)
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“You know, I’m not quite sure what happens after life after The Block. So we’ll just wait and see what happens. But yeah, I definitely need a replacement.”

Tayla jokes that he will be waiting until after the 2026 Melbourne Cup Carnival at the end of the month before having surgery.

“Yeah, definitely,” Rick agrees.

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Rick, who has survived two cancer diagnoses, struggled with the punishing physical demands of The Block and got an infection in his knee.

He was forced to step back from filming for four days, with Shannen helping Tayla while their father recovered.

Rick admits that he “couldn’t wait” to get back on site and struggled to be away from the show.

The Block 2026 Rick Tayla
Rick had to take four days off The Block due to a knee infection. (Credit: Channel Nine)
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“It just made me realise how important it was – the opportunity that we have, not just myself and Tayla, but all the contestants,” he tells New Idea.

“I actually missed being away from the show.”

It has always been Rick’s dream to do The Block and he was reluctant to step back.

“I wanted to stay at home on the set and just sit down on site and elevate my foot,” he admits.

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“But that wouldn’t have happened. I’d have ended up getting up and just working. So having to go home was probably a better idea.”

Ever the hard worker, Rick doesn’t regret pushing himself so much, explaining that he was trying to save money to employ more tradies for their landscaping.

“I didn’t want to go employing any others and we had to make do with what we had,” he tells us.

The Block Rick Tayla
He has no regrets over working so hard on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)
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“We had 400 square metres more landscaping to do [compared to the other houses]. So, we were going to be out hundreds on landscaping compared to the others.

“I pushed along knowing quite well that I needed extra funds for the landscaping towards the end.

“So yeah, that’s possibly why I pushed through without asking for any help throughout the show.

“But we got through and we’re in one piece!”

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Senior Content Producer - Entertainment

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a postgraduate level at AUT University in 2022 and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

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