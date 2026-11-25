It was a surprise to many to see Prince William strolling up to Number 10 Downing Street this week.

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The heir to the throne met with Andy Burnham on Tuesday marking his first ever meeting with a serving prime minister at Downing Street. What’s more, it’s the first by a senior royal since the late Queen Elizabeth met with David Cameron in 2012.

Amid King Charles’ cancer battle, it’s clear that the Prince of Wales is stepping up when it comes to royal duties. But is an abdication looming?

Prince William’s meeting with the British PM was a royal first. (Credit: Getty)

“This historic meeting has understandably set off a wave of concerns about the King’s health, but Charles is in good health and recovering well from a challenging Caribbean tour,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

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“What has changed is a new strategy in the new year for William to start tackling the intense side of being a monarch and leave Charles to cut ribbons and dole out advice from the comfort of his garden.”

With several monarchs including Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg stepping down from their thrones in recent years, could Charles follow suit?

Could Charles step down and make way for William? (Credit: Getty)

“It sounds like a trial-run of an abdication and while officially there’s no word of this, any plans of the King stepping aside would be kept tightly under wraps,” our insider adds.

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Meanwhile William faced his own personal stress after two men were arrested for breaking into his and Princess Kate’s country estate, Anmer Hall.

Police were called to a report of suspicious activity at the 10-bedroom mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk with officers, police dogs, drones and even the National Police Air Service helicopter deployed.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass and remain in custody, but thankfully , the couple and their three children were not at the estate.

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“What was impressive is how William effortlessly handled his first 1-1 meeting with the PM, just hours after Anmer Hall was burgled with his dad just three miles away!” our source tells.

“Thankfully Kate and the kids were safely in Windsor, but this is their home away from home – it’s distressing, to say the least.”