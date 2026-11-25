Sarah Harris, a friend and former Channel Ten colleague of Jesse Baird, has reacted after Beau Lamarre-Condon was found guilty of the murders of Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies.

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The 31-year-old former police officer was accused of entering Baird’s Paddington home in February 2024 and shooting Baird and Davies.

Lamarre-Condon was also found guilty of aggravated break and enter over a 2023 incident when he broke into Baird’s home and and went through his phone. A NSW supreme court jury deliberated for two hours.

In light of the verdict, former Project host Sarah shared a one-word reaction to the guilty verdict.

Sarah shared this post to her Instagram Stories following the guilty verdict. (Credit: Instagram)

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, the journalist shared a screenshot of The Australian newspaper’s article with the text #justice over it.

In 2024, the former Project host paid emotional tribute to her former colleague, telling the program’s viewers it was “hard to talk about Jesse in the past tense”.

“He was more than just a colleague, he was our friend … a little brother,” she tearfully said, adding that Jesse was “one of those kids who lit up not just a screen, but also a room”.

“Jesse’s family needs to know he spoke about them often and with so much love,” Sarah continued. “We are all so sorry,” she finished.

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Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were shot in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Lamarre-Condon and Baird began casually dating in late 2022. The prosecution told the court that Lamarre-Condon developed an “infatuation and obsession” with Baird.

The pair broke up in November 2023 when Baird asked Lamarre-Condon to stop contacting him. Shortly afterwards, Baird began dating Qantas flight attendant Davies.

Jesse Baird’s father Gary Baird arriving at the NSW Supreme Court in September 2026. (Credit: Getty)

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On 19 February 2024, the former police officer entered Baird’s home dressed as an Uber Eats delivery driver where he shot Baird in the back.

According to the prosecution, Davies was in the bedroom and tried to call Triple Zero when Lamarre-COndon shot him in the heard through the door.

The bodies of Jesse, 26, and Luke, 29, were found in surfboard bags at rural Bungonia, NSW. The discovery came four days after Lamarre-Condon, then 28, turned himself into police on 23 February.

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