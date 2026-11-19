It’s a tradition that started in the 1970s and is still going strong today.

Advertisement

Schoolies Week, which this year falls on November 21 to 27, is due to see thousands of Year 12 graduates flock to the Gold Coast and surrounds to celebrate the end of their schooling with some alcohol-fuelled revelry.

In recent years, overseas destinations such as Bali, Fiji, Vanuatu and Thailand have also gained popularity as teenagers experiment with new party hubs.

Schoolies Week always sparks safety fears – and for good reason. (Credit: Getty)

But these teenagers, away from home for the first time, consuming alcohol and, potentially, other substances, comes with a raft of safety issues which sees Schoolies fatalities every year.

Advertisement

“It’s important that young people understand that having fun and staying safe aren’t mutually exclusive,” Kate Smith from the youth support organisation, Red Frogs, tells New Idea.

“A little preparation, good communication and looking out for one another can make a huge difference.”

It’s the message Red Frogs has been sharing with Schoolies for 25 years.

Taking care of mates is the top advice. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The organisation sprung up when Andy Gourley, a then youth pastor, attended Schoolies Week on the Gold Coast in 1997 with his skateboarding mates and realised the need for a designated sober person at the massive drinking parties.

The movement has since spread all over the world, assisting millions of kids by providing volunteers on the ground at events like Schoolies, and a helpline if they get into trouble.

“Each year we see alcohol is the biggest danger to Schoolies. We have far more alcohol-related incidents than drug-related incidents,” Kate says.

“Our message to Schoolies is that if they are choosing to drink, try to always drink lighter options such as light beer, never leave your drink unattended and for every alcoholic drink, have a glass of water.”

Advertisement

Red Frogs volunteers offer support for kids at Schoolies. (Credit: Supplied)

As Schoolies has evolved into different locations, the potential problems have changed too. Methanol poisoning hit the spotlight in November 2024 when 19-year-old Aussie school leavers Bianca Jones and Holly Morton-Bowles both died in Southeast Asia.

The pair had been in Laos when they drank methanol-tainted drinks at the Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng. The chemical is used illegally in place of alcohol in some countries because it is cheaper, but it can have fatal consequences.

Four other tourists died of methanol poisoning in the same incident, and many others were affected.

Advertisement

“We don’t want young people to dismiss it as something that won’t happen to them,” Kate says. “Understanding the risk, recognising the signs, and knowing what to do if someone becomes unwell is incredibly important.”

Holly (left) and Bianca, both 19, died from methanol poisoning. (Credit: 7 News)

Since Bianca and Holly’s deaths, their families have launched public awareness campaigns and government partnerships to educate people about tainted alcohol.

“Information about [methanol] risks can be found on the Smartraveller Partying Safely Hub,” Kate says, which advises that in certain countries travellers should stick to branded drinks in sealed bottles and cans, be careful of drinking spirits and cocktails, and avoid free shots.

Advertisement

“The Red Frogs message is simple: look after yourself, look after your mates, make wise choices and don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Kate adds.

And there’s plenty of that out there, both at home and abroad. She suggests Schoolies save the 24/7 Red Frogs hotline number in their phone (1300 557 123) and, before going overseas, it’s also a good idea for school-leavers to check smartraveller.gov.au for the latest advice for their destination.

It means that Schoolies (and their parents) can feel safe in the knowledge they’re fully prepared and can relax and have fun.

The Gold Coast is one of the top Schoolies destinations. (Credit: Getty)

Red Frogs top tips for Schoolies

1. Never leave a mate behind. Stay in groups of at least two.

2. Never leave your drink unattended.

3. Charge your phone. If you get separated from your friends, call the Red Frogs Hotline (1300 557 123). Always call 000 in an emergency.

4. Respect hotel managers and their rules.

5. Drink plenty of water.

6. Be careful what you post on social media.