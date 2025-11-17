One year on from the Laos mass methanol poisoning, Bianca and Holly’s parents want answers

For the grief-stricken families of Bianca Jones and Holly Morton-Bowles, no justice will ever be enough to bring back their beloved girls.

But answers on who was responsible for their deaths will go a small way in helping them move forward.

The Melbourne teens were killed in a mass methanol poisoning in Laos in November 2024.

Bianca (left) and Holly played together at the Beaumaris Football Club. (Credit: Instagram)

Twelve months on, Holly and Bianca’s parents are demanding action amid claims of a police cover-up. It is not clear whether anyone has been charged over their deaths.

“No family should ever have to go through this. To date, no individual or organisation has been held accountable,” Mark and Michelle Jones told The Daily Telegraph.

“[Bianca’s] killers remain free, facing no consequences. With little to no information coming from the Laotian authorities to the families or their governments, it appears these deaths of innocent young women may be forgotten, brushed aside, and left unresolved.”

“We must have justice. At the very least, they deserve that.”

Shaun and Samantha Bowles, along with Mark and Michelle Jones, visit the graves of their daughters, Holly Morton-Bowles and Bianca Jones, in Cheltenham, Melbourne. (Credit: Newspix)

Bianca and her best friend, Holly, both 19, were travelling around Southeast Asia when tragedy struck.

They were among six tourists who fatally consumed the methanol-laced alcohol, which was served to them as “free drinks”, at the Nana Backpackers Hostel where they were staying.

Bianca died on November 21; Holly a day later in a Thai hospital.

The colourless industrial chemical is usually found in products like antifreeze, fuel, and paint thinners. It can be fatal if as little as a standard shot glass is consumed.

The hostel in Vang Vieng has reportedly since been shut down. (Credit: Getty)

The Laotian authorities have refused any help from the Australian Federal Police, who have officers based in the region.

There have also been unconfirmed claims that local police had accepted bribes and told the hostel workers to leave after the incident.

The two families are now warning Australians not to travel there.

“Your life is worth nothing over there, and we have seen this firsthand, as well as other families that have been involved in this tragedy,” Holly’s parents, Shaun Bowles and Samantha Morton, said.

“We recognise how corrupt and unhelpful the Laos Government [is], there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest there is any type of investigation going on.”

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government is doing “everything [they] can to press for progress in this case.” (Credit: AAP)

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she has made it clear to the Laotian Government that there must be full accountability.

Holly’s parents are now calling on the Australian Government to explain what its foreign aid to Laos, which is estimated to be $55.1 million this year, has actually gone towards.

At press time, the Laos Ambassador to Australia hadn’t responded to questions from New Idea.