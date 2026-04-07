Everything you need to know about the Married At First Sight 2027 cast

The 2026 season of Married At First Sight Australia has barely wrapped, and we’re already thinking about what’s coming next.

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The controversial Channel Nine dating experiment is heading into its 14th season early next year, and if the 2026 season is anything to go by, we are in for a wild ride.

The show is expected to premiere in early 2027 on Channel 9 and 9Now, airing across multiple nights a week as usual.

But who will be walking down the aisle this time?

Scroll on to find out everything we know so far.

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Gia and Scott were one of the most dramatic couples to star on MAFS 2026. (Credit: Nine)

Who will be in the MAFS 2027 cast?

Casting is still underway, with next season set to film between mid-July and November 2026, so we don’t have any names of the participants just yet.

However, MAFS fans have already been begging for one back-up groom to take centre stage on the 2027 series.

The controversial ‘Grass is Greener’ challenge returned on the 2026 series, giving the contestants a chance to see who else they could have been matched with on the show.

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And viewers were left gutted that Ignatius, who could have been matched with Rachel Gilmore, didn’t get his chance to shine on the series, other than his brief appearance for the challenge.

“He’s a sweetheart and I want to know more about him. PLEASE bring him next season,” one fan begged after the episode aired.

“Channel Nine, you’ll get a lot more views if you bring him on the show next year,” another argued.

MAFS fans want 2026 hopeful Ignatius to return. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“I’m crushing on Ignatius. Would be good to see all these guys cast for next year,” a third commented.

While another added, “He was so handsome. Gosh. I too crushed on him.”

Though nothing has been confirmed, the good news is Ignatius could still have a chance as casting is currently underway!

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If previous seasons are anything to go by, the 2027 intake will be a mix of hopeful romantics, divorced singles ready to try again and career-focused thirty-somethings who’ve decided it’s finally time to find their person.

Past seasons of the MAFS experiment have given us some truly unforgettable characters and couples.

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, and Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels are among those who made it beyond final vows — and we’re fully expecting 2027 to deliver more drama and love stories.

Rhi and Jeff were a success story from MAFS 2025. (Credit: Nine)

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Who are the MAFS 2027 experts?

John Aiken and certified sexologist Alessandra Rampolla are both expected to return to the couch.

It will be a poignant series as it will be the first since fan favourite Mel Schilling’s death. The beloved relationship expert passed away aged 54 following a battle with bowel cancer, leaving a huge hole in the MAFS family that will be deeply felt going into next season.

When does MAFS 2027 start?

While Channel Nine hasn’t locked in an official premiere date, early February 2027 is the safe bet based on how previous seasons have rolled out.

We’ll update this page the moment more details drop, so check back soon.

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