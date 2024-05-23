Mother-of-one Jules Robinson has shared a candid parenting confession ahead of welcoming her second child.

Appearing on the Jess Rowe Big Talk Show to speak about her time during and after Married At First Sight, including how she is navigating motherhood, the 42-year-old opened up about “mum guilt”.

It began when her husband Cam Merchant, 40, would post videos of their baby boy Ollie; some commentary suggested that Jules wasn’t doing as much for their son as the cricketer.

Jules Robinson has shared a candid parenting confession.

At first, the discourse affected Jules to the point where she would get into arguments with Cam about the videos.

“It would upset me,” she told Jess Rowe. “I’d argue with Cam; we’d get in an argument which was awful.”

Now, Jules has developed a thick skin regarding online opinion.

“It rolls off me because I know I’m doing everything in my power to fill that cup,” she said on the podcast. “I eventually (told Cam) ‘You keep on being that man because it’s showing people that we’re equal when it comes to this role’.”

Jules shares three-year-old son Ollie with her husband Cam.

The 42-year-old added that she and Cam are “very different” and “lead very different lives”.

After meeting on season six of Married At First Sight, Jules and Cam married (for real) in November 2019. They welcomed their first son, Oliver Chase Merchant, a year later.

Little Ollie will officially be an older brother in July as the couple prepare to welcome their second child.

Jules’ candour has been commendable during her pregnancy journey.

Jules and Cam met on season six of MAFS.

In March, the reality star took to Instagram to speak about the insecurities that come with carrying a baby.

“Some days I feel beautiful and marvel at my body and all that it’s doing, I’m firing on all cylinders and being productive, and some days I feel like I just want to do nothing, nest, rest and probably cry about something,” she said.

Jules explained that while at times she “honours those feelings” and takes a step back, other days she seeks distractions.

“Sometimes I dig deep and still go and do something to make me feel better.”