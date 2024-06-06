Despite being a key member of the Matildas, midfielder Katrina Gorry has admitted that if wasn’t for her daughter Harper, she would have considered retiring from the team.

The frank admission from the 31-year-old was made during a recent interview with 9Entertainment where the athlete admitted that she once “resented” the sport.

“I wasn’t really loving football before I had her. I kind of resented the game because I was always away from my family and I found it really hard to be constantly travelling, constantly living out of a suitcase.”

Katrina went on to add that after giving birth she had no expectations about returning to the pitch. But after holding her now two-year-old for the first time, knew that she “would do whatever” to make her proud.

The mother-of-one welcomed Harper into the world in August 2021 with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.

She is now preparing to welcome a second child into the world with her former Vittsjo GIK teammate, and now fiancee, Clara Markstedt.

Announcing the news in November 2023, five months after their engagement, the sports stars took to Instagram to share a carousel of images that included Harper and their dog Rio wearing big sister and brother outfits while holding an ultrasound.

“Adding more love to our love story,” the post was captioned.

A month later, the parents-to-be revealed they would be having a baby boy!

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day in January 2024, Katrina said her Matildas teammates were “pretty excited” when they found out her fiancee Clara was having a baby boy in June this year.

She also noted that Clara’s pregnancy was a huge surprise for the couple: “We never thought [IVF] would work first go for us.”

Her daughter Harper is also very excited to become a big sister.

“We talk about her little brother, and she’s noticed the change in my body,” Clara told the publication.

“She’s got about 20 dollies, all of their names are Oliver, and she drives them around in a little pram while she shushes them.”

“We’ve asked her what she’s going to do when the baby starts crying, and apparently she’s going to give him a babycino!” Clara laughed.

Katrina also shared that it was strange to not be the one carrying the baby this time around.

“It’s a bit strange to not be able to feel everything and that I’m watching him grow, instead of carrying him but it has been nice to have a partner to go through it with this time.”

When Clara first got down on one knee and proposed to Katrina, she said no.

“I said no at first because I was in shock and then I said, ‘Of course, yes!’,” she confessed to our sister site, Woman’s Day.

“We had a picnic by the water, played some cards and Clara showed me a video of our past year together.

“She wrote me a letter, told me to close my eyes, and got down on one knee. It was beautiful.”

The pair got engaged while on a romantic weekend trip away in Falkenberg, Sweden. On the day of their engagement, Clare shared a heartwarming post with the caption: “She said YES! How did I get so lucky”.

So how did their beautiful romance blossom?

Well, it first started in 2021 when Katrina and Clara began playing on the same Swedish football team.

It was a true friends-to-lovers romance trope as Clara helped Katrina find somewhere to live with her daughter, Harper.

Little Harper was born on August 16, 2021, after a single Katrina discovered she wanted to be a mother.

In 2021, Katrina was out with an injury and visited an IVF clinic in Norway.

Later on in Australia, Katrina discovered she was pregnant after her first round while her Matildas teammates were competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

When Katrina eventually picked up on the romantic signals that Clara was giving off, one thing led to another. Now, the athlete mums with their amazing daughter is one of the most envious families.

“She was just the person I wanted to be around,” Clare expressed. “It was obviously a package deal, but I loved them both.”

