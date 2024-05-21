Australia’s national women’s soccer team the Matildas will be competing at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics with a squad of 18 players.

After securing their spot at the world’s biggest international sporting event in March at the Olympic qualifiers after a spectacular defeat of Uzbekistan in a two-match series, the team is now in the thick of training for the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament which kicks off on July 24th.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson says there are plenty of factors that go into selecting a squad. (Credit: Getty)

When is the Matildas next game?

As part of this training, the team will take on both the People’s Republic of China and Mexico, providing Head Coach Tony Gustavsson the opportunity to keep testing his team.

“When I started with the CommBank Matildas we identified a need to continue challenging ourselves against different types of [soccer] styles, and opponents and experiencing high-quality matches that allow us to strive to get one day better,” he said when the three matches were first announced.

“Every match we schedule is deliberate and is key to our bigger picture of preparing the team for global tournaments and to take on the best teams in the world.”

Fingers crossed the girls in the green and gold can surpass their success at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup! (Credit: Getty)

Later that same month, Tony said narrowing down the selection for the squad would be a real strategic challenge.

“It’s always tough with selection as a head coach, especially when you work with players for such a long time. And you know that there’s more players that actually qualify for selection than I can select,” he shared in a press conference.

“But in terms of oppositions, we’re going to base the selection more on who we are and what tools we need, more so than the opposition.”

Sam Kerr will not play with the Matildas at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Credit: Getty)

Which players are in the Matildas Olympic Squad?

While it is unlikely the squad will be confirmed until the friendly matches against the People’s Republic of China and Mexico have taken place, we do have an inkling about which players will not be in the squad.

After rupturing her ACL in January 2024 during a Chelsea FC training camp, it looked unlikely that star striker Sam Kerr would be able to recover in time to play at the Olympics. Sadly, on May 21st, it was officially confirmed that the team captain had been ruled out.

“We want Sam to be as fit and healthy as she can, and for her, that’s taking her time with this injury. It’s a major injury,” retiring goalkeeper Lydia Williams shared with the media.

“[Sam’s] in rehab right now and that’s the most important thing that she focuses on,” she added.

Midfielder Amy Sayer has also been ruled out of playing in Paris due to an ACL injury of her own.

In March, midfielder Katrina Gorry injured her ankle, and in mid-May, it was revealed she would not be playing against China and Mexico. However, Football Australia said she would “most likely” be available for Olympic selection.

Stream Matildas: The World At Our Feet now on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.