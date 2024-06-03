The Matildas have returned to Aussie screens in Trailblazers, a brand new documentary that tracks their incredible journey so far, and their preparation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

After their incredible fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the team has continued to go from strength to strength, most recently defeating China 2-0 in front of 76,000 fans at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on June 3rd.

And now fans are in for an additional treat with the release of the 38-minute Stan Original, which documents the incredible story of the girls in the green and gold and women’s football in Australia.

After rupturing her ACL, Sam Kerr has been ruled out of playing with the Matildas at the Olympics. (Credit: Stan)

Former Matildas players such as first captain Julie Dolan will make an appearance alongside current stars such as Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter, and more.

From the first FIFA-recognised game that took place in 1979, to the Matildas striking for equal pay to their Socceroos counterparts in 2015, to their heartbreak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the stratospheric support they have experienced in the last 12 months alone – Trailblazers will cover it all.

Julie Dolan AM was the first captain of the Matildas. (Credit: Stan)

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said she hoped the documentary would “inspire, educate and drive important conversations ahead of Paris 2024.”

Screen Australia is supporting the project, Head of Documentary Richard Huddleston sharing in an official press release announcing the exciting news that Trailblazers would be sure to “strike a chord with Australian audiences.”

“It’s a story that lays bare the heart, soul, and perseverance of these legendary female athletes and gives hope for a future where women and girls have equal success, opportunity, and pay in sport,” he shared.

Katrina Gorry and her beloved mini-me Harper will also make an appearance in Trailblazers. (Credit: Stan)

Trailblazers premiered on Stan on June 4th, 2024.

