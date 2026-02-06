Australia has always punched above its weight at the Olympics, delivering unforgettable moments that have made the nation swell with pride.

Advertisement

From the golden triumphs of trailblazing athletes like Betty Cuthbert and Cathy Freeman to heart-stopping upsets and record-breaking feats in swimming, athletics, and even winter sports, Australian Olympians have given fans countless reasons to cheer. Here’s a look back at some of the most iconic and inspiring moments in Australia’s Olympic history from Melbourne 1956 to Paris 2024.

Australia’s best moments at the Olympics

Betty Cuthbert won four gold medals throughout her Olympic career. (Credit: Getty)

Betty Cuthbert takes home three Golds in Melbourne

During Australia’s first time hosting the Olympic Games, sprinter Betty Cuthbert grabbed gold three times (in the 100-metres, 200-metres and the relay) at only 18 years old. She became known as the country’s “Golden Girl”.

In an interview with Channel Seven in 2012, Betty revealed that her Olympic career gave her a “sense of achievement” while fondly remembering the “friendships that (she’d) made”.

Advertisement

Dawn Fraser won gold in three consecutive Olympics. (Credit: Getty)

Dawn Fraser swims her way to gold in Tokyo 1964

Legendary swimmer Dawn Fraser was crowned Australian of the Year in 1964 after winning a gold medal in the 100-metre freestyle. The athlete took out the top spot at three consecutive Olympics.

Dawn, who had lost her mum nine months before the race, told the International Olympic Committee that she was thinking of her mum all throughout the race.

“I looked up in the sky and felt my mother’s wedding ring on my finger, and I said, ‘This is for you, Mum’,” Dawn said. “No one was going to beat me that night. It was the most special swim I had in my life. For my mum.”

Advertisement

Cathy Freeman was asked to light the Olympic flame during the 2000 Sydney Games. (Credit: Getty)

Cathy Freeman becomes first Aboriginal Australian to win individual Gold medal

In Sydney 2000, Cathy Freeman won gold in the 400-metre athletics, becoming the first Aboriginal Australian to win an individual Olympic gold medal. Cathy also lit the Olympic flame during these games.

In an interview after the race, Cathy said she was feeling a lot of pressure in the lead-up to the event.

When asked what her win meant for the Aboriginal community, Cathy emotionally replied: “A lot. I can’t explain to you how much. It’s very historical.”

Advertisement

Alisa Camplin was surprised to see her family in attendance when she won her gold medal. (Credit: Getty)

Alisa Camplin becomes first ever female winter Olympic Gold Medallist

Freestyle skier Alisa Camplin became the first female to win a gold medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics after placing first in the freestyle skiing aerials in Salt Lake City.

In an interview with Channel Nine, Alisa said she had told her family not to come to the games, but unbeknownst to her, they had flown out anyway in case she got injured.

“I was so glad in the end I had my family there to celebrate because it wasn’t just my moment, my family had watched me try to get to the Olympics for 20 years. So it was our moment. And it was Australia’s moment.”

Advertisement

The term “doing a Bradbury” has become a part of Australia’s lexicon. (Credit: Getty)

Steven Bradbury’s nabs unconventional Gold Medal

During the 2002 winter games, Steven shocked Olympic fans everywhere by winning the 1000-metre short track speed skating event only after the other qualifiers unexpectedly fell over mid race. Steven became the first athlete from the southern hemisphere to win a winter Olympic gold medal.

Since the unconventional win, the phrase “doing a Bradbury” has entered the Australian lexicon, and Steven is on board with it, telling Athletes Voice in 2018 that it makes him proud.

He also told the publication that he was initially hesitant to accept the gold considering the circumstances, but in the end, he decided it was warranted considering all the training he had put in over the years.

Advertisement

“I’ve watched that medal ceremony many times, and I just looked 100 per cent apologetic more than anything up there on the podium… But back then, after I had a few quiet moments to myself, I decided I’d take the medal, not for that race itself, but for the 14 years of hard work in the lead-up to that race.”

Ian Thorpe won his fifth gold medal in the “race of the century”. (Credit: Getty)

Ian Thorpe wins his fifth gold in the “race of the century”

Athens 2004 was a big games for legendary Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe. The athlete dominated the 200-metre men’s freestyle, beating American Michael Phelps, setting an Olympic record and garnering the fifth gold of his career.

“When I look back at my swimming career, I am more impressed now than I was at the time, especially realising that I am now part of history,” Ian told Olympics.com in 2020.

Advertisement

Matthew Mitcham ended a diving gold medal drought. (Credit: Getty)

Matthew Mitcham claims first gold in diving in 84 years

During Beijing 2008, diver Matthew Mitcham landed the country’s first gold in his sport since 1924. He was also the first openly gay athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

In an interview with the official Olympics YouTube account, Matthew confessed that winning gold was never in his “wildest dreams” and if anything, he was aiming for bronze.

Sally Pearson was overcome with emotion when winning gold in London, 2012. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Sally Pearson sets a new Olympic record

Sally Pearson’s reaction to winning gold in the London 2012 100-metre hurdles still warms hearts everywhere. The athlete also set an Olympic record time.

Three years after her win, Sally told the official Olympics YouTube account that she was “really nervous” but “really focused” in the lead-up to the race.

“The biggest hurdle for me was hurdle eight… I knew as soon as I got over that hurdle, I was going to win the race.”

The Australian women’s relay team defended their title. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The freestyle relay team make history at Tokyo 2020

Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon, and Meg Harris made Aussies proud when they won the country’s first gold medal for the 2020 games, beating the world record in the 4×100-metre event.

“Being a part of this relay always lifts you. I actually feel a bit more relaxed going in with the rest of them,” Emma said of swimming in a team, while Meg described the experience as “incredible”.

Ariarne Titmus defeated legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky. (Credit: Getty)

Ariarne Titmus (and her coach) becomes a breakout star

Ariarne Titmus shocked Tokyo 2020 spectators when she beat legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky in the 400-metre freestyle final.

Advertisement

The young swimmer’s coach, Dean Boxall, in particular, was delighted by the result. And footage of him emphatically jumping around and gesticulating in celebration quickly went viral.

She then added yet another gold to her resume, winning the 200-metre freestyle and breaking a record in the process.

After her first gold, Ariarne said she always had big dreams when it came to swimming.

“To finally be able to achieve something I have dreamt of, I’m really, really happy.”

Advertisement

Australia loved Kaylee McKeown’s reaction to winning gold. (Credit: Getty)

Kaylee McKeown breaks a record and has no filter while doing it

In another swimming success, Kaylee McKeown broke an Olympic record when she won gold in the women’s 100-metre backstroke final at Tokyo 2020. While her father had sadly recently passed away from brain cancer, the rest of her family was watching proudly back home.

When asked if she had a message for her loved ones, Kaylee said: “F**k yeah – oops” during the live post-race interview.

Australians rejoiced when Jess took home the gold. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Jessica Fox takes home the gold and makes history in the process

Jess Fox made history when she took home her first-ever gold in the women’s C1 canoe slalom final. 2020 was the first time women were able to compete in the event.

After the country watched the athlete lament her bronze in the K1 final, it made the win all the more heartwarming, particularly for Jess’ dad, who was commentating for both races.

“That was beautiful, that was wild,” he said after his daughter won gold.

Jess herself spoke to Sunrise about her win, revealing what was going through her head before the race.

Advertisement

“I just kept telling myself that I’d done the work, I deserve to do the best run that I can, I have all the skills, I just need to trust myself,” the athlete said.

“When I crossed that finish line, there was so much joy and relief and pride for Australia.”

Emma is now the most successful Australian Olympian of all time (Credit: Getty)

Emma McKeon breaks Ian Thorpe’s record

At Tokyo 2020, Emma McKeon dominated the women’s 50-metre freestyle final in Olympic record time, followed by a stellar performance in the women’s medley relay.

Advertisement

With 11 Olympic medals to her name after the 2020 games, Emma surpassed that of legends Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones, who each have nine. At the time, she had five Olympic gold medals, making her tied with Ian Thorpe for the most golds in Aussie history. Not only that, Emma was the first Australian to win four gold medals in a single Games.

In a post-race interview, emotions were running high for the swimmer, who described the experience as “surreal”.

“I don’t usually say things like this but coming here, I wanted to win. I came here for gold. That’s what me and my coach, Michael Bohl, worked on. To finish now and I’ve got, what, four of them? I can’t believe it.

“It does mean a lot to me. It’s overwhelming … it’s pretty special, it’s pretty cool. I grew up watching swimming and watching amazing athletes do amazing things in Australia. I grew up wanting to do a similar thing.”

Advertisement

The Aussie women’s team dominated the medley relay. (Credit: Getty)

The women’s relay team does Australia proud

Less than an hour after breaking an Olympic record in the 50-metre freestyle, Emma McKeon dived back into the pool to swim butterfly in the 4×100-metre women’s medley relay. She was joined by Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, and Cate Campbell. The team came out on top, winning the race in a record time of 3:51:60.

While Emma had to rush off to a medal ceremony immediately after the event, the rest of the team hung around for an interview – and the post-race euphoria was evident.

“Oh my gosh. I still just can’t believe that we just did that. That is an incredible effort by everyone,” Cate said, paying special mention to Emma in her absence.

Advertisement

“Being in a team is so much better. There is so much more hype around it, and I’m with girls who are so decorated in the sport,” Kaylee also said.

Chelsea, who won her first gold in the race, was speechless, explaining that she was “pretty disappointed with how (she) went on Monday” and wanted to redeem herself.

“I just knew I needed to pick it up, and I think I did that today.”

Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Meg Harris look good in gold! (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Emma McKeon beats her own record as Australia blitzes ahead in the pool

No other country came close to the record time of Team Australia in the Paris 2024 women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Meg Harris more than deserved the gold after their impressive performance.

The victory meant that Emma surpassed her own record as the most decorated Australian Olympian.

“History with these incredible women,” Emma wrote on Instagram. “I will always cherish these moments. Proud to be Australian. Thank you all.”

Advertisement

Jess was over the moon after winning back-to-back golds in Paris 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Jessica Fox jumps for joy with back-to-back golds!

Jess Fox made Australia proud in Paris 2024 when she won back-to-back gold medals in the women’s canoe slalom.

“Back to back 💛💚🥇 what a race,” she said on social media at the time.

“Historic & magical ✨ so much joy and emotion today, I left it all out there & I still can’t believe it,” Jess shared on her Instagram shortly after.

Advertisement

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part in this 💛 and everyone who screamed & cheered along with me. I love this sport & I’m so glad you’re along for the ride!”

Mollie O’Callaghan invited Ariarne Titmus to share in her gold medal moment at Paris 2024. (Credit: Getty)

O’Callaghan & Titmus grab our first gold-silver finish since Thorpe & Hackett

During Paris 2024, 20-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan made headlines when she set an Olympic record in the women’s 200m freestyle, taking gold.

Meanwhile, her teammate Ariarne Titmus grabbed silver.

Advertisement

It was the first one-two finish for Australia since Mollie’s birth-year in 2004, when Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett achieved the same feat.

“This is what dreams are made of,” Mollie wrote on Instagram after the victory.

“This is something I’ve dreamt of achieving since I was small, and to be able to say I did it is such an amazing moment I will cherish forever.

“I am so honoured to be able to swim for my country and alongside so many other strong talented women.”

Advertisement

Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell, and Ariarne Titmus redeemed Australia in the 4x200m freestyle relay in Paris 2024.

Redemption for Australia! With a hug from Queen Mary to boot

Three years after their bronze medal race in Tokyo, Australia redeemed themselves in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Setting an Olympic record at Paris 2024, the Dolphins quartet of Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Brianna Throssell blitzed into first place ahead of the United States (silver) and China (bronze).

The Australian Dolphins Swim Team called the performance “epic”.

“Breaking the Olympic record – a swim to be incredibly proud of,” read the statement.

Advertisement

In the stands watching the race was Queen Mary, who is distantly related to Ariarne Titmus. Following the relay, the royal shared warm embraces with her distant cousin and Mollie O’Callaghan – commending them on their incredible performance.

In Paris 2024, Saya Sakakibara won gold in a BMX event. (Credit: Getty)

Saya Sakakibara wins BMX gold after nasty accident at Tokyo 2020

Three years after a nasty crash in the Tokyo games, which left her on a stretcher, Saya Sakakibara won gold in Paris 2024.

After tearing through the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX circuit, the 24-year-old was crowned the victor.

Advertisement

“I honestly can’t believe it right now. It all feels like a blur. This whole day was a blur,” she told Nine following the race.

“I just knew I had it when the gate called; I smiled; I was like, ‘all I have to do is go’. It is crazy. I feel that it’s a dream. It is real, right?”

Their accolade hadn’t been achieved for 68 years. (Credit: Getty)

For the first time in 68 years, Australia medal in the same track and field event

In Paris 2024, Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson won gold and silver respectively in the Women’s High Jump Final.

Advertisement

Such a feat hadn’t been achieved for Australia since the 1968 Mexico City games when Maureen Caird and Pam Ryan won gold and silver in the 80m hurdles.

“It was really beautiful,” Olyslagers said after the win.

“In my head, the perfect podium.

“But of course you want the Australian anthem, and that means I’m just going to have to work harder for Los Angeles (in 2028).”

Advertisement

A sisterly embrace for Noemie and Jess. (Credit: Getty)

The Fox sisters share emotional embrace after Noemie wins gold

For Paris 2024, Jessica Fox didn’t hesitate to jump in the water when her little sister Noemie paddled her way to gold in the canoe slalom women’s kayak cross final.

“It’s crazy that it’s mine,” Noemie, then 27, said of the gold medal.

“You don’t really dare to dream this big, but I really did this time, and I dared to dream to get to the Olympics and then to get to that final.”

Advertisement

“When I saw in the last up (gate) that I was first, it was pure joy – there are no words to describe that feeling.”

Proud older sister Jess, then 30, who was screaming encouragement from the sidelines, called Noemie’s performance “incredible”.

“I’m just so proud of her,” the athlete told Nine. “I’m drenched because I jumped into the water. There’s so much emotion in this moment. It’s amazing.”

Winners are grinners! (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Jessica Hull breaks almost-60-year medal drought in distance running

Not since Mexico City 1968 – when Ralph Doubell won gold in the men’s 800m – had Australia medalled in distance running.

That was until Paris 2024, when Jessica Hull managed silver in the 1500m. She finished behind Kenyan legend, Faith Kipyegon.

“It’s a pretty damn special feeling,” Jessica said following the race, as per The West Australian.

“I couldn’t imagine gold feeling any better than this, silver feels pretty damn good.

Advertisement

“And to get silver behind the greatest we’ve ever seen, Faith Kipyegon, and watch her do a three-peat, this is the most ideal podium. It’s so special.”