Paralympian James Turner has made headlines across the country after not only winning the gold medal in the men’s T36 400m at the Paris Paralympics, but passing his own world record in the process.



The 28-year-old had been battling glandular fever in the months leading up to the Games, causing him to have trouble walking and admittedly facing “waves of exhaustion” as he prepared.



“I was struggling with it for a month and a half, two months … it really affects the training,” he said.

His history makes his win even more extraordinary, and so the question arises: Who is James Turner?

James Turner bet his own world record in the 400om T36 at the Paris Paralympics. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS JAMES TURNER’S DISABILITY?

James Turner is an Australian Paralympic athlete and soccer player living with cerebral palsy. James was diagnosed at the age of about 4 or 5 and his parents have encouraged him to take part in every sport and every physical activity since.



“When I was about 8, I promised myself that one day, I’d be the best in the world at something,” James said in an interview with International Day of People with Disability.



James’ disability can affect movement, muscle tone and posture. “When I was younger I did see it [cerebral palsy] as something that limited me,” he told ABC News.



“Part of me always thought I could do it, but the other part of me never really considered that it would actually happen.”

James also took out gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020. (Credit: Getty)

HOW MANY OLYMPIC MEDALS HAS JAMES TURNER WON?

The Paris Paralympics is James’ third time competing at the Paralympic Games and he has now won gold across all three games.



In 2016, James competed at the Rio Paralympics and won gold for the T36 800m. He then competed at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and won gold for the T36 400m and silver for the T36 100m.



Now having won gold for the T36 400m at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, James has won a total of three Paralympic gold medals. James’ track win was Australia’s first at this Games, making his achievement even more incredible!