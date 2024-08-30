The Paris Paralympic Games have officially begun! With a total of 22 sports played between 28th August and 8th September, there are a lot of chances for Team Australia to take home gold, silver and bronze medals!
We are sending 138 para-athletes to the Paris games this year, and 4,000 will be competing from around the world.
Here, we will keep a running tally of medals won throughout the games. Come on Aussies!
Medals won in the Paris Paralympic Games
01
Thomas Gallagher
Gold medal
Thomas Gallagher took home Australia’s first gold of the games in the men’s S10 50m freestyle final.
02
Lakeisha Patterson
Silver medal
Lakeisha was also among Australia’s first medallists of the games, narrowly missing out on gold in the S9 400m freestyle to Hungary in the final lap and claiming silver.
03
Brenden Hall
Bronze medal
Competing in the men’s S9 400m freestyle at the La Defense Arena, Brenden Hall is taking home bronze after an impressive performance in the pool.
04
Rowan Crothers
Bronze medal
Competing against teammate Thomas Gallagher in the S10 50m freestyle final, Rowan Crothers will be adding to Australia’s growing medal tally and coming home with a bronze.