The 2024 Paris Paralympics is set to take off on August 28 and will see more than 4,400 athletes from over 150 countries compete for gold.



Channel Nine has now revealed the lineup of commentators to cover all the action as we watch from the comfort of our own homes.

Nine Director of Television, Michael Healy, said: “There is no other sporting event that unites the world quite like the Paralympics. We are honoured to provide a platform that showcases and elevates these outstanding para-athletes and their captivating stories.”

WHO WILL LEAD THE 2024 PARIS PARALYMPICS?

Dylan Alcott, Sylvia Jeffreys, Ellie Cole, James Bracey, Blake Cochrane, Todd Woodbridge, Roz Kelly and Kurt Fearnley will lead Nine’s coverage of the Paris Paralympics.



“Discovering Paralympic sport genuinely saved my life. So when the widest reaching media outlet in the nation is willing to give a platform such as the 9Network and 9Now, it furthers the reality that our sporting disciplines deserve to become mainstream,” Alcott told Nine.

“The Paralympic Games are so powerful, not just for our community, but for non-disabled people to learn as well.

“As a nation it’s time to get ready to join our Paralympians on the journey and shout from the rooftops about their incredible feats against the rest of the world.”

WHO WILL COMMENTATE AT THE PARIS PARALYMPICS?

In addition to its already impressive lineup, Nine has enlisted Australia’s top Paralympians to cover the smaller details of each event.



Here is the full list of commentators at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024:

Dylan Alcott (four-time Paralympic gold medallist)

Sylvia Jefferys (co-host of Today Extra)

Ellie Cole (Paralympic swimmer)

James Bracey (Nine News Sydney sports presenter)

Kurt Fearnley (three-time Paralympic gold medalist)

(three-time Paralympic gold medalist) Todd Woodbridge (Olympic gold medallist)

Roz Kelly (sports presenter)

Blake Cochrane (two-time Paralympic gold medallist)

Annabelle Williams (Para-swimming gold medallist)

Ryan Scott (Wheelchair rugby gold medallist)

Troy Sachs (two-time Wheelchair basketball gold medallist)

Kelly Cartwright (Para-athletics gold medallist)

Katrina Webb (Para-athletics gold medallist)

Tim Matthews (Para-athletics gold medallist)

Christie Dawes (seven-time Paralympian)

John Maclean (Para-rowing silver medallist)

Kate Naess (Paralympian)

Felicity Johnson (Paralympian)

Cate Campbell (four-time Olympic gold medalist)

Jess Fox (triple Olympic gold medalist)

Calling live events will be Sean Maloney (Wheelchair rugby and Para-canoe), Brenton Speed (Para-swimming), David Culbert (Para-athletics), Mitch Tomlinson (Wheelchair basketball), Scott McGrory (Para-cycling), Shane McInnes (Para-rowing) and Peter Psaltis (Para-triathlon).



Channel Nine’s senior reporter Nick McArdle will deliver the latest breaking news throughout the broadcast.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Viewers will be led through the competition by some of Australia’s most celebrated Paralympians, along with Nine’s accomplished television hosting team. See the schedule below:

From 5.00pm to 10.30pm (AEST), Ellie Cole and James Bracey in Sydney are joined live from Paris by Kurt Fearnley and Todd Woodbridge. Between 10.30pm and 2.30am, we will see Dylan Alcott and Sylvia Jeffreys live in Paris alongside Woodbridge and Fearnley.

Then, from 2.30am to 6.00am, Roz Kelly and Blake Cochrane will cover.

Across the 9Network, there will be over 300 hours of the Paralympics, with more main-channel coverage than ever within 14 hours of live coverage a day on Channel Nine and 9Gem, from the Opening Ceremony on August 28 to the Closing Ceremony on September 8. Stan Sport will also screen the Paralympics.