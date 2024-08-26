Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten’s epic love story

From the moment they first locked eyes, it was love at first sight for Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten.



Sparks flew between the gold medal-winning Olympian and award-winning sexologist, the lovebirds fast falling in love with one another.



In the five years since, the pair have travelled the world together, moved into a home of their own, adopted a furry friend, and tackled the stigma surrounding disability.



They’ve quickly become one of our favourite Australian power couples, and it’s safe to say they will continue to be head over heels for each other in the years to come.

Scroll on as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit the highs and lows of Dylan and Chantelle’s epic love story…

Dylan and Chantelle have been together since the tail end of 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten meet?

In the meet-cute moment of our dreams, the couple met at the launch of Dylan’s memoir, Able, in late 2018 after Chantelle was dragged along by a friend to the event.



“That night I was dealing with PMS, my hair was slicked back and I was wearing an old t-shirt and sneakers,” Chantelle told Mia Freedman on her podcast No Filter.



“I think it was just, you know, one of those days where you’re just like, I am mopey as. And I was so looking forward to going to dinner, but we had to go to this book signing,” she continued.



“I looked across the room, and I saw him and I just went, ‘Ah, that’s my person.’ That’s the person I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

These lovebirds were made for each other. (Credit: Instagram)

Surprisingly, despite the initial spark, Chantelle was too shy to say high to Dylan on the night, instead opting to “stare” at the sporting legend “all night.”



However, after this initial slow start, the pair connected on Instagram and made plans to grab a drink. That casual drink quickly turned into a mammoth 12-hour first date.



“He was just so beautiful to look at and the way that he spoke,” she said. “And I think I just recognised that what he was doing was so similar to what I was doing. I really felt like I had met my match at that point,” Chantelle also divulged on No Filter.

The look of love. (Credit: Instagram)

Do Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten have any kids?

In 2020, right in the thick of Melbourne’s tough lockdowns, the couple decided it was the perfect time to expand their family.



“Sauce Alcott. Proud mum and dad,” Chantelle wrote on Instagram at the time as she shared photos of her new baby – a gorgeous dachshund puppy.



Sauce regularly features on his parent’s social media accounts, and even has an Instagram page of his own with a few thousand followers.

This family of three are just the cutest! (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day in 2023, Chantelle opened up about her family plans with Dylan. “I can picture having kids with Dyl, it’s something we talk about all the time,” she said.



“We have just kept pushing it back because we’re having so much fun and our careers are so busy.”



In February 2023, the sexologist started to freeze her eggs in order to preserve healthy eggs for when the couple plan to have children in “two years’ time.” She then followed up with a second round of egg freezing in June..



“I’m just doing another round because I want to have them there for when we are ready but I can donate them afterward as well,” she expressed on Instagram.

WATCH: Chantelle Otten freezes her eggs for a second time.

Are Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten married?

No, Dylan and Chantelle aren’t married, however, there have been rumours swirling in the past that the pair are secretly engaged.

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day in February 2023, an insider close to the couple revealed that planning for a proposal was in the works. “Dylan doesn’t do anything half-hearted, and he’s a real romantic so expect the wedding proposal to be epic!” they said.

Dylan and Chantelle have worked hard to break the stigma surrounding disability and sex. (Credit: Instagram)

But in October 2023, Chantelle revealed that getting married had taken a backseat in her relationship with Dylan, also squashing any rumours that the couple had broken up.

“Yes, we’re together. I just like my privacy. I like my life offline life to be my offline life,” she said on her Instagram story.

“I think I already share a lot and in the past few years, I’ve just become more insular. It makes me feel good and it suits me.”