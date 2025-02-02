Married at First Sight couple Ryan Donnelly and Jacqui Burfoot are both chasing perfection in a marriage – could that be with each other?

Advertisement

Despite having both brains and beauty, 29-year-old Sydneysider Jacqui says that she’s struggled to find a partner in the past.

“I’ve worked really hard on myself so I expect a lot from my partner. I’m too ambitious, I’m too much to handle,” she laments.

Expecting nothing short of perfection from her groom, the former Miss New Zealand turned consultant says she is looking for a man who will “take the lead” and “likes to be the masculine energy” in the relationship.

“I want to be the woman that makes him feel like a man.”

Advertisement

Jacqui says she is looking to meet her perfect match on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While her standards may be high, 36-year-old project manager Ryan might just meet those standards with high expectations of his own that he’s not willing to lower.

After both experiencing bullying at a young age, the experts hope that by pairing the two together, they’ll be able to grow together physically, emotionally, and intellectually as a couple.

From the moment Jacqui’s sister Meghan spots Ryan and his groomsmen she has her concerns, “they look like bad news” she whispers to her fellow bridesmaids.

Advertisement

Things go from bad to worse when Jacqui walks down the aisle, sharing her concerns that her groom isn’t blonde like she hoped and isn’t clean-shaven on their wedding day.

But to Ryan, he’s thrilled by his wife’s good looks: “She’s not bad, hey” he tells producers.

In their vows, Jacqui makes her expectations clear, expecting her husband to take the lead and give up his jacket when she is cold. While things seem to be going well, Ryan doesn’t take the lead after the ceremony and fails to take his new bride’s hand – resulting in her bursting into tears.

“I wanted a man to take the lead because I’m a f****** high-value woman,” she complains.

Advertisement

An awkward first dance could derail their relationship before it even has a chance to properly begin. (Credit: Channel Nine)

But the drama doesn’t end there! At their wedding photoshoot, Ryan is blind to Jacqui’s shivering, failing to be a gentleman and offer her his jacket, resulting in her having to ask him.

While Ryan believes they are hitting it off, Jacqui is having major doubts.

At the reception, a disappointed Jacqui begins to slowly warm to her new husband after learning about his upbringing and ambition.

Advertisement

Connecting on their values, they finally start to hit it off but as they take part in their first dance, Ryan missteps and stands on Jacqui’s dress, dropping her and causing hysteria amongst the guests.

Awkward!

While Jacqui finds humour in the situation, Ryan can’t let it go, pleading with the film crew to not show his dramatic dropping of his bride on television.

Ready for your own love story? Sign up to eHarmony today!

Advertisement