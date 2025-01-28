Successful CEO Katie knows what she wants when it comes to a relationship, and after 10 years of being single, it seems that the Married at First Sight experts have ticked all her boxes when they match her with Tim.

Advertisement

While the 37-year-old says her requirements for a match are as simple as being single and having a beating heart, for the Primary School Teacher she’s been paired with – his expectations are significantly higher.

A year short of 40, Tim says he’s keen to settle down, have kids, and find that special someone who appreciates that he is a nice guy with a big heart.

Tim felt no connection when he saw Katie walk down the aisle on their wedding day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While initially anxious at the thought of marrying a stranger at first sight, Katie is elated when she sees Tim standing at the altar, her parents commenting on his kind and genuine nature.

Advertisement

With nearly identical vows, it’s clear that Katie is thrilled at who the experts have paired her with. But while she’s clearly smitten, her groom isn’t – going as far as to wipe their first kiss as husband and wife away.

Speaking candidly in an on-camera confessional Tim reveals the depths of his disappointment, deflating that he didn’t get matched with a “short, blonde, petite woman.”

“I am hoping a spark will grow with Katie, but I just can’t see that happening at this moment,” he shares.

Unfortunately for Katie, despite her best efforts to get to know her new husband, he spends much of the reception avoiding her, leaving Katie humiliated in front of her loved ones, and leaving the unlucky-in-love bride questioning whether Tim really is the right man for her.

Advertisement

It was hard for Katie to not rush to the wrong conclusions, especially when those conclusions were correct! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Despite laying out her concerns for Tim and encouraging him to be honest about his feelings, Tim keeps his concerns over their lack of “spark” to himself, giving Katie a boost as she is relieved to hear that her husband does not “find her hideous” as she originally suspected.

“It’s easy for me to be all la-di-da and wishful thinking, but you’ve recoiled a few times,” Katie shares with Tim, wearing her heart on her sleeve.

“For me, rejection is a big trigger. So every little thing I read into, potentially wrong,” she adds.

Advertisement

However, by the time their reception has ended, Tim has a change of tune, revealing finally that he felt no chemistry with the Queenslander, leaving Katie devastated and unsure whether or not she should join Tim on their honeymoon.

“It’s off to a pretty crappy start. I guess I was just blissfully unaware that you didn’t feel a spark. To not know that was going on on your side is just embarrassing,” Katie shares sadly when chatting with her husband the following morning.