When audiences are first introduced to Carina and Paul on Married At First Sight, it’s clear the pair couldn’t be more different!

Advertisement

While this is undoubtedly a key reason why they were paired together by the experts, the Perth locals are both united by their common goal of leaving the experiment having found “the one.”

For 31-year-old Carina, she has no qualms about speaking her mind and making sure her voice is heard having hailed from a large Italian family where she is the youngest of four siblings.

In an on-camera confessional, she reveals she is looking for a romantic “gentleman” who holds old-school values, is “tall, dark and handsome,” and is preferably European.

Carina was initially disappointed when she saw her groom and realised she had met him before. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Enter Paul, a 30-year-old Wellness Advisor who might just tick all her boxes!

After arriving down under 11 years ago, unable to speak a lick of English, the charming Frenchman may just win over his wife with his signature good looks and charming nature.

Fast forward to their wedding day, it’s clear sparks are flying between the pair who are instantly attracted to one another.

But in a shocking twist after their ceremony, the newlyweds both reveal separately to the camera that they actually met in person roughly eight months prior – Paul ghosting Carina after just one date where they went on a hike together.

Advertisement

“He ghosted me. Knowing that we have literally crossed paths, not gonna lie, I’m just so disappointed,” Carina shared.

“Perth is just freaking small.”

In an interview on Today Extra on January 27, Carina said her match would have to work hard to “redeem himself.” (Credit: Channel Nine)

While Carina says that her new husband has “making up to do” to win her trust again, Paul is all in, eager to have a second chance with the one who got away.

Advertisement

“It feels like the universe is giving us, giving me, this second chance,” he tells producers.

He later explains to Carina’s parents that after their first meeting, he wasn’t in a headspace conducive to being in a serious relationship, winning them over with his honesty, and softening Carina’s heart.

As they share a moment away from their friends and family prior to their first dance, the lovebirds share a sweet kiss, sealing the deal.

Let’s hope the sparks continue to fly between the smitten duo on their honeymoon and they can put their rocky past behind them!

Advertisement