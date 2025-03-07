Paul’s secret past with Awhina’s sister Cleo revealed

In a remarkable twist of fate, Cleo Rutene’s twin sister Cleo has revealed that she has previously dated Married at First Sight Australia 2025 groom Paul Antoine.

While Cleo is reportedly still single and Paul’s relationship with Carina is still playing out on screen on this season of MAFS, the former has confirmed that prior to their respective involvement on the show they had spent several months seeing one another back in 2022.

Paul and Carina were one of the strongest couples in the experiment until he reacted with physical violence upon hearing about her past relationship with a notable US rapper. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old revealed that after she ended an eight-year relationship that year, she and Paul connected and enjoyed a “whirlwind romance” before she called it quits with him.

“While I don’t feel my past relationship should be up for public discussion, I will comment now that it’s out there,” she told the publication.

“I met Paul in 2022, shortly after becoming single following an eight-year relationship. It was an instant spark, and we shared a whirlwind romance for a couple of months.”

However, their time together came to an end after Cleo realised she needed some time to focus on herself as she was still coming to terms with the end of her long-term relationship.

These twin sisters first met Paul in Perth when he was casually dating Cleo. (Credit: Instagram)

Curiously, fans won’t see this storyline play out on MAFS, despite Cleo admitting that her past with Paul had never been hidden from Carina and that it had been “addressed openly” off-camera during the first dinner party when Awhina recognised the groom.

She also noted that while there were no lingering feelings between the pair and that she still felt feelings of friendship for her former flame, she did not condone his recent actions on-screen.

“I want to make it clear that I do not support his outburst. In the three years I’ve known Paul, he has never shown any aggression.”

She added that while this was “no excuse” she knew he would be “deeply disappointed in himself.”

“He’s genuinely a happy person who enjoys life, good company, and great food,” she continued.

