Inside the scandal that’s rocked MAFS’ Carina & Paul

Despite appearing to be one of Married At First Sight’s strongest couples, New Idea can reveal that Carina and Paul’s union is hanging by a thread following an upcoming explosive row over her previous relationship with a famous rapper.

While Carina, 31, doesn’t name the celebrity in episodes that air this week, she has been linked to rapper Drake, who is currently on tour in Australia.

Even though they had dated previously, Carina and Paul’s marriage got off to a flying start… (Credit: Channel Nine)

The WA-based digital marketing specialist met Drake in Perth and attended his recent concert with friends.

But, New Idea can exclusively reveal this was not the first time Carina interacted with the global superstar.

She openly told us she previously attended one of Drake’s post-NBA parties in New York, although she did not specify when.

The brunette beauty also met rapper Post Malone at the same party. “I regret not asking him for his digits (phone number),” Carina shared.

Carina has hung out with rapper Drake, but she “regrets” she can’t call Post Malone on his cell phone after failing to get his number. (Credit: Getty)

Carina, who readily admits that friends have dubbed her family the “Australian version of the Kardashians”, is now coming to terms with a huge rupture in her marriage to Paul over her admitted links to famous rappers.

“She has been totally shocked by his reaction to her news though,” an insider tells New Idea.

That plays out – in explosive scenes set to air this week – when Paul, 30, erupts over a comment made by Carina about her past.

Carina and Paul have a lot to discuss this week. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Production was blindsided by this huge bust-up between one of their most rock-solid couples,” our insider adds.

“Only time will tell whether they can repair the damage this has caused.”

Our source adds: “Paul undoubtedly reacted very badly, but he’s now also wondering if Carina is in the experiment to find a husband – or if she’s just chasing fame.”