She is the expert who encourages intimacy on Married at First Sight, and Alessandra Rampolla does not hold back with her advice.

Hailing from San Juan in Puerto Rico, the clinical sexologist has been a fixture on MAFS since 2021, alongside experts John Aitken and Mel Schilling.

With more than 20 years of experience under her belt, she is passionate about couples maintaining healthy, romantic relationships.

See what we know about Alessandra’s life below.

Alessandra Rampolla and John Aitken at the 2023 TV Week Logies. (Credit: Instagram/Getty)

Who is Alessandra Rampolla?

Alessandra Rampolla is a clinical sexologist with a number of degrees, including a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.

Not only was she educated in the USA, but she is also a bestselling author of five books.

Before she joined MAFS in Australia, she appeared as a regular guest on Dr Phil, School for Husbands; which aired across Latin America and Sex Hospital in the UK. She has also lent her expertise to her own radio show and on a Puerto Rican news program.

Her career as a clinical sexologist began with counseling couples and individuals. (Credit: Getty)

Is Alessandra Rampolla married?

Alessandra married businessman John Hernandez in 2007, but they filed for divorce in 2011.

The 50-year-old previously told our sister publication Woman’s Day that she had no regrets about her marriage and did what she could to make it work with her ex-husband.

They did face hurdles when she wanted to stay in Argentina to raise a family, while her ex-husband wanted to be closer to his relatives in Puerto Rico.

“There was no drama between us, we love each other and we are friends but at a certain point, life just took us on a different path,” Alessandra said in 2021 about the divorce.

The experience would give her a deeper understanding to help couples, she said.

“I think going through those ups and downs of a marriage will allow me to understand what some of these couples will go through,” she explained.

“But I don’t think you need to have that experience to able to offer up advice and I think my expertise and education gives me the tools to do that.”

While she thought about trying for children with her John, Alessandra said she did not plan to have kids anymore.

“I think they’re beautiful and I think motherhood is wonderful, but they just haven’t been a part of my life, and that’s the way things have turned out for me,” she told the publication.

“But I’m so grateful and thankful because I have such an extraordinary life and I wouldn’t change any of it.”

The MAFS expert has offered plenty of advice on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is MAFS’ Alessandra Rampolla dating?

While the clinical sexologist is private about her personal life, she’s spoken about what she looks for in a partner.

“In my personal life, I need someone who digs me, who connects with me … of course, I want really nice sexual meshing, it’s important, but my professional work is separate,” she told New Idea in an exclusive interview in 2024.

“I go into dating as Alessandra. I definitely don’t go out there as a sexologist.”

As for her meet-cute? She told our sister publication TV Week meeting someone at a supermarket or a friend of a friend was her “vibe”.

