Who will replace Mel Schilling on MAFS Australia? Fan favourite contestant is backed for role

It’s the end of an era on Married At First Sight Australia as Mel Schilling is stepping down after 10 years.

The dating expert, 54, confirmed she will be leaving the show after the 2026 series, though she will still appear on the UK iteration of MAFS.

So, who is in the running to replace Mel on MAFS?

Find out everything we know below.

Rumours have began swirling about who will replace Mel Schilling on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who will replace Mel Schilling on Married At First Sight Australia?

Channel Nine has not officially confirmed who will be taking over from Mel, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their theories.

Multiple names have already been thrown around, with one former Married At First Sight bride proving herself to be the top choice from fans so far.

Taking to social media, fans have begged for 2024 fan favourite Lucinda Light to return to the franchise to advise future couples.

“Get Lucinda light to take her place,” one fan wrote.

“Replace her with Lucinda Light,” another pleaded.

“Bring on Lucinda Light!!!! That would be so cool,” a third said.

Lucinda has become a familiar face since her MAFS debut, joining the cast of Travel Guides for 2026 alongside her co-star Andrea Thompson.

She also appeared on the UK show Celebs Go Dating, and works as a marriage celebrant and MC.

However, she currently splits her time between Australia and London, so it remains to be seen if she would be interested in signing up to such a major project Down Under, if asked.

Comedian Celeste Barber has also been backed by fans to join John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla on the couch.

However, given that John is a psychologist and Alessandra is a certified clinical sexologist, they might go for a more qualified expert already within the field to fill Mel’s space.

MAFS fans are backing 2024 bride Lucinda Light to nab the role. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Why is Mel Schilling leaving Married At First Sight Australia?

Mel has decided to leave MAFS Australia to focus on her family life and career ventures in the UK.

She lives in London with her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and their daughter, Maddie, 10, and will continue to appear on MAFS UK.

In a statement confirming her exit, Mel also spoke about wanting to prioritise her health, after her recent battle with colon cancer, from which she is now in remission.

“After 12 extraordinary seasons, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my role as an expert on Married at First Sight Australia,” she shared on February 17.

“This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly. In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK, spending up to three months a year away from my family is no longer sustainable. It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life.”

Mel is leaving MAFS Australia to focus on her family. (Credit: Instagram)

“What began as a small social experiment has grown into a global phenomenon, and I have felt truly privileged to be part of that journey.

“I am incredibly grateful to the fans, the production team, and my fellow experts for their trust and passion over the years.

“I am leaving not with sadness, but with a deep sense of gratitude for everything we’ve achieved together. Stepping away from the Australian series is the right move for my future, though I look forward to continuing my work with Married at First Sight UK.

“Thank you for being part of this chapter with me.”