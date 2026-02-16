Mel Schilling QUITS Married At First Sight Australia after 10 years

Mel Schilling has announced that she is quitting Married At First Sight Australia after 10 years.

The dating coach, 54, has featured as an expert on the Channel Nine dating show alongside John Aiken ever since its second series, with Alessandra Rampolla joining on series eight.

She has been a familiar face on the show for 12 seasons, with her exit marking a significant change in the show’s history, and speculation is already rife about who will take over.

Mel revealed that the 2026 series will be her last, as she is leaving to prioritise her family, but she will continue to appear on the UK version of Married At First Sight.

Mel lives in London with her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and their daughter, Maddie, 10, and no longer wants to spend months away from them while filming MAFS Australia.

Mel Schilling is leaving Married At First Sight Australia after 11 years. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“After 12 extraordinary seasons, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my role as an expert on Married at First Sight Australia,” she shared in a statement.

“This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly. In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK spending up to three months a year away from my family is no longer sustainable. It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life.

“What began as a small social experiment has grown into a global phenomenon, and I have felt truly privileged to be part of that journey. I am incredibly grateful to the fans, the production team, and my fellow experts for their trust and passion over the years.

“I am leaving not with sadness, but with a deep sense of gratitude for everything we’ve achieved together. Stepping away from the Australian series is the right move for my future, though I look forward to continuing my work with Married at First Sight UK. Thank you for being part of this chapter with me.”

Her co-star Alessandra shared a touching Instagram post in honour of Mel after the news was made public, thanking her for welcoming her to the franchise with open arms.

“Six seasons side by side — countless dinner parties, hard conversations, and unforgettable moments that only John, you and I will ever truly understand. It’s hard to imagine Married at First Sight Australia without you, Chica,” she gushed.

“When I first traveled to Australia to join the show, I was stepping into something already established and deeply loved — and I literally knew no one. From the very beginning, you welcomed me with open arms: the first to call, the first to say “let’s have lunch,” the first to make sure I felt at home in a brand-new chapter of my life. You took me under your wing in a way I will never forget, and for that I will always be grateful.

“For twelve seasons, you helped shape the heart of MAFS Australia. You’ve been a steady voice for compassion, accountability, and a true believer in the possibility of love. Your legacy on this show is undeniable, and the impact you’ve made — on me and on so many others — will live on far beyond the screen.

Mel has featured as an expert on the series ever since its second series. (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Thank you for the laughter-filled glam room memories (“coco heart”), your wisdom, and the unwavering passion you bring to everything you do. Best work wife ever.

“Wishing you joy, blessings and continued success as you step into this next chapter, closer to your beautiful family. You will be deeply missed on the MAFS Australia couch, amiga hermosa!”

Fellow expert John took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Mel, gushing over the “cherished” friendship they formed during their time on MAFS together.

“After 10 years of working with this remarkable woman, my dear friend and colleague Mel has decided to step away from @mafs to focus on family and other exciting new opportunities,” he penned.

“I first met Mel on Series 2 of Married At First Sight, and neither of us knew what we were ultimately in for. From storm outs, wine throwing and gaslighting, to heartbreak, drama and true love stories – we saw it all while sitting side by side on the experts couch.”

John went on to share his sadness over her exit from the franchise and admitted he could not have “survived” his journey on MAFS without her.

“It’s been such a privilege to experience all this with such a beautiful human being, and I’m sad I won’t be able to do this again with her,” he continued.

“I have treasured being able to lean on Mel throughout this intense reality juggernaut journey, and to share so many laughs along the way with her. I simply could not have survived this without her.

“Mel – I have long admired your resilience, warmth, expertise, kindness and strength, and I have loved and cherished our close friendship both on and off set. You are one of the key reasons for the massive success of this show and you’ll be greatly missed by myself and all of the amazing MAFS family.

“I’m now looking forward to seeing you again to reminisce and unpack the last decade, and to find out about all your exciting new adventures.

“Best of luck my friend with your next chapter and keep shining – it’s been a wild ride and I’ve loved sharing all of it with you.”

John has been an expert on MAFS ever since its launch in 2015, and he was joined by Dr Trisha Stratford and Sabina Read on the couch for its debut series.

Mel will continue to appear on MAFS UK. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Sabina was then replaced by Mel on the show’s second series, while Alessandra took over from Dr Trisha on series eight.

Before MAFS, Mel worked for over 20 years as a registered psychologist and dating coach.

She has now found considerable TV fame, gaining recognition in the UK on its version on MAFS, as well as appearing on Celebs Go Dating.

Read everything we know about her life here.