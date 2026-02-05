Married at First Sight’s Rebecca and Steve have the sweetest start in show’s history at fairy tale wedding

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell are happy with the lives they have built for themselves, but have entered Married at First Sight Australia in the hopes of finding their forever person.

It was special for the mother-of-one, who had her 19-year-old son, Austin, walk her down the aisle.

While she has raised her son as a single parent, she said she felt regret when she split with his father when he was a toddler.

“I felt like a complete failure,” the leasing manager from Victoria said.

Now that he’s moved out of home, Rebecca is ready to open her heart to someone.

And her wedding to creative director Steve has been billed as one of the most fairy tale moments the Channel Nine show has seen!

Sparks flew for Rebecca and Steve during their MAFS wedding. (Credit: Matrix)

Upon first meeting, they immediately put each other at ease before sharing heartfelt vows.

Steve, who has four daughters, said that he’s ready to have adventures, with lots of fun and laughter along the way.

“Being a father has been a gift, and I promise to bring that same love and devotion to our partnership,” Steve told his TV wife. “Here’s to creating lasting memories and sharing them with you today.”

In her vows, Rebecca promised to be vulnerable, open and honest with her husband throughout the experiment, as her son proudly watched on.

During their reception, they bonded over their family values.

Steve said he is close with all his girls, which Rebecca deeply admired.

“I always wanted a bigger family and to marry someone who had children,” she shared.

“How he speaks about them is really beautiful, genuine and authentic, so for me, that says a lot about Steve and his character as a person. I can’t believe how happy I am right now.”

We hope that they’re still together! (Credit: Matrix )

Are MAFS stars Rebecca and Steve still together?

At the time of publication, the pair still follow each other on Instagram, so they might still be together!

Even if they have chosen to part ways, perhaps they ended the experiment on great terms.

While the show was being filmed last year, the Daily Mail shared photos of them arriving at the first dinner party and reported that they kissed before going inside.

