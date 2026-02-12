EXCLUSIVE: The MAFS 2026 girl gang that’s got the experts sweating

NEED TO KNOW Married at First Sight Australia expert John Aiken has revealed that a group of women who call themselves the “boss babes” will rattle the experiment.

. So far, only two of the nine brides have revealed that they are a part of the group.

Drama and tension are always guaranteed on Married at First Sight Australia, and in 2026, it will be because of the “boss babes”.

Even though it’s the start of the 13th season, there’s already been rivalry and friction between this year’s group of brides.

Expert John Aiken has exclusively told New Idea that viewers will watch a group of women who call themselves the boss babes making themselves heard.

“…they were very outspoken and direct with how they spoke to people, whether it was a man or a woman or us experts…” he explained, adding that they will become “a real talking point” on the show.

He explained that even though the experts pulled them up several times throughout the experiment, “they came back just as hard”.

“They were very much like ‘We’re girls, girls, and we’re going to speak our truth’,” he explained.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see how the audience receives it.”

“There is a subset out there in the dating world that subscribes to this mentality, but the question is, can they actually have an intimate relationship at the same time?”e.”

So far, we have seen brides Gia Fleur and Brook Crompton accuse Stella Mickunaite of not being a “girl’s girl” because they claimed that she didn’t support Mel Akbay when she vented about her husband, Luke Fourniotis, during Revelations Week.

“We’ve had some very strong rivalries between women in previous series, but I don’t think we’ve ever had a group of five or six women who band together and really dominate the entire experiment…” John explained.

Gia has confirmed that she is a part of the boss babes squad on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are the “boss babes” on Married at First Sight Australia 2026?

While he did not name any of the participants, we already have some clues.

Outspoken bride Gia Fleur told Triple M’s Robbie & Carly that she is a member of the self-proclaimed group.

According to Pedestrian TV, posts on her main Instagram account were liked by Melissa Akbay, Rebecca Zukowski, and Brook Crompton before the show aired.

Rebecca, who is paired with Steve Powell, has also confirmed that she’s a part of the group.

“I don’t know where boss babes came from. I call us the girl band,” she told the publication.

“All I want is peace. I just want the girl band back, do you know what I mean?”

John Aiken said the boss babes will divide viewers on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

She also told the publication that this year’s brides are “very strong, opinionated women”.

“I don’t care what anyone says. All of us women, every single one of us, were there for the right reasons and for love. And I stand by that,” she continued.

“Yes, we don’t have to all like each other. Yes, we don’t have to all get on. But I think moving forward, we all need to be a bit kinder in our delivery. And I think all the women were beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Some weren’t my favourite, but beautiful.”

The publication also reported that her backup account is followed by Melissa, Gia, Brook, Bec, Zacharia, Rachel Gilmore, and Julia Vogl.

So only time will tell!

