EXCLUSIVE: Channel Nine fires back at MAFS Chris removal claims

Fans of Married At First Sight have been left reeling after explosive claims surfaced online suggesting groom Chris Nield was secretly removed from the experiment, but New Idea can exclusively confirm the rumours are completely false.

Channel Nine has firmly denied the allegations, telling New Idea that Chris was “100 per cent not removed or asked to leave the experiment”, adding they were “just as shocked as viewers” by the accusations, which they say appeared without any basis or supporting footage.

The duo formed an unlikely connection during their time in the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While viewers will see Chris’ relationship with bride Brook come to a natural conclusion on screen, insiders reveal the truth behind their pairing is far more surprising and far more positive than expected.

“They were actually set up to clash,” a source close to production tells New Idea.

“But the biggest twist is that they got along like a house on fire.”

Despite being portrayed as mismatched, Chris and Brook quickly bonded over a shared sense of humour and mutual respect. A connection that grew stronger behind the scenes.

“They laughed constantly, had each other’s backs and genuinely enjoyed each other’s company,” the source explains.

So strong was their friendship that the pair reportedly even left the experiment together, holding hands and heading to the airport side by side.

“A moment of solitude that probably won’t make it to air,” our MAFS insider confirms.

The controversial groom quickly attracted controversy over his comments about women. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Off-camera, their bond has only continued.

“They’re still in contact and remain really good friends,” says the insider.

“They’re both looking forward to coming out and telling the real story behind their time on MAFS.”

Both Chris and Brook have been left devastated by the accusations circulating online, which suggest Chris engaged in behaviour that was never filmed, never reported and never occurred.

“There is absolutely nothing to substantiate these claims,” the source says.

“Chris has been deeply upset by the suggestion [that] he did something untoward. It simply did not happen.”

MAFS fans have been left in shock over Brook Crompton’s “bitchy” behaviour. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Channel Nine has also backed Chris unequivocally, reiterating that he was not removed, and that viewers will soon see the full context of his relationship with Brook play out as intended.

“They understand the show isn’t called Mates At First Sight,” the insider adds.

“But they walked away from the experiment united, with genuine care for one another, and they’re not going to stand by while false claims damage someone’s reputation.”

While spoilers may have dampened some of the surprise, producers remain confident audiences will be shocked by how Chris and Brook’s story truly unfolds.

“The truth is far more wholesome than the rumours,” the source says.

“And viewers will see that for themselves.”

