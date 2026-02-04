Controversial Married At First Sight groom Chris finally meets his bride Brook… but will it last?

Chris Nield had already caused quite a stir on Married At First Sight before he even made it to the altar.

The groom, 31, didn’t shy away from voicing his scepticism about the experts’ judgement, admitting he didn’t see himself finding true love on the show.

He also had a very specific and extensive list of requirements, and was accused of fat-shaming when he said his “turn-offs” were, “Fake tan, needy and fat people.”

Now, the controversial groom has finally met his bride, and despite all odds, it appears that sparks could be flying between the pair after some awkward moments.

Chris and Brook Crompton appeared overjoyed when they first met at the altar, with the bride flashing a huge smile.

MAFS groom Chris Nield has met his match. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Refusing to give much away, Chris said to camera, “[She’s] not too bad,” before adding, “Brook’s attractive, what else do you want me to f**king say?”

Chris at first appeared shaken that he was a similar height to her, while Brook commented that he seemed like a “stubborn guy”, but they both said “I do”.

Things hit another hurdle when Brook only let Chris give her a hug and a kiss on the cheek, leaving the groom feeling put out.

“I don’t care, I don’t care, I’m not fussed, sooner or later, I’m sure I’ll kiss her, I don’t care about today or tomorrow, it’s going to happen,” he said in a confessional.

“This is an experiment, you’ve got three months, I’m not hanging out for two months to get my first f**king kiss.”

Despite the awkward start, sparks began to fly between the newlyweds at their reception as they got to know each other better and bonded over their similarities, including the value they place on loyalty.

“I think I judged too soon. I’ve gotten to know him, and we do have similar personalities; we do have something there,” Brook confessed.

While Chris conceded, “I, at the moment as it currently stands, am happy with Brook and the decision the experts have made.”

So, could it be true love for the pair? Scroll on to find out.

Sparks appear to be flying between Chris and model Brook. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Married At First Sight’s Chris and Brook still together?

Though everything appears to be off to a good start for the couple, it appears that their match could be doomed.

It has been alleged that things will take a turn between the couple, with Brook reportedly flying home briefly before rejoining the experiment.

According to the MAFS Funny podcast, Chris will be forced to leave the experiment just days in after something “big” happens off camera.

“Spoiler alert, he’s not going to be on the show for very long, I think two weeks at best,” host Josh Fox claimed.

“There is a big thing that happens. And at one point, she was like, ‘Nope, see ya’. And yeah, [she] flew home, but then she came back.”

He alleged that a “big thing that happened off camera, that basically changed everything, and he was made to leave within 48 hours of that thing happening”.