MAFS star Brook’s fiance breaks silence on her marriage with Chris: “It’s just acting”

Married At First Sight fans were left stunned when the news of Brook Crompton’s engagement and pregnancy emerged.

While she is married to Chris Nield on-screen, it is clear things won’t last long between them as she is now engaged to her ex, Harry, and expecting a child with him.

Now, Harry, 28, has broken his silence on her on-screen marriage, revealing that he has no plans to watch any of her episodes.

The builder insisted he thinks the show is “all acting” and said he “wouldn’t do anything” if he saw her groom Chris out in public.

“I think it’s just like all reality TV. A lot of acting. Probably like 20 takes of everything, a lot of editing. I don’t think it’s very real, to be honest with you,” he told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“She hasn’t spoken about him or anything like that. That side is kind of sealed and it was just part of the show – and just acting.”

Brook added that MAFS is now “irrelevant” to the couple and said they are simply looking ahead to welcoming their first child together.

MAFS star Brook Crompton’s fiance Harry, has broken his silence on her on-screen marriage with Chris Nield. (Credit: Matrix/Instagram)

Is Brook from MAFS engaged?

Brook confirmed the news of her engagement with our sister publication Woman’s Day on February 15 after days of speculation.

Within two weeks of leaving MAFS, Brook had rekindled things with her ex, Harry.

The couple dated for two years before they went their separate ways, just three months before MAFS filming began.

After she left the show, they jetted off to the Maldives to give their relationship a final go, and the rest is history!

Shortly after the trip, Brook discovered that she was pregnant and their baby is due in August.

On Christmas Day 2025, Harry proposed while they were on a romantic winter walk in Aspen, Colorado.

Brook and Chris’ marriage on MAFS is due to be short-lived.

What happened between Brook and Chris on MAFS?

While Brook is still currently “married” to Chris on MAFS, it is clear that their romance won’t last long.

Though sparks began to fly at their wedding, Brook was left enraged upon watching Chris’s audition tape, in which he said his turn-offs were “Fake tan, needy, and fat people.”

Brook phoned her friend to ask for her advice and was urged to leave the relationship, but they decided to stay in the first Commitment Ceremony.

However, things have continued to hit a rocky patch between them, with Brook appearing unsure if she wants to continue in the relationship.

Their break-up is yet to play out on the Channel Nine show, but it is clear their “marriage” will be short-lived.

