Married At First Sight fans in shock over Brook’s “bitchy” outburst

Married At First Sight fans were left in complete shock over Brook Crompton’s “bitchy” outburst towards her fellow brides.

On Wednesday, February 11, the brides and grooms were separated to discuss their “red” and “green” flags with their partners in a new twist during Revelations Week.

And it wasn’t long before things got extremely tense between the brides, with fans left stunned over Brook and Gia Fleur’s shocking outbursts during the meeting.

Brook has kept relatively quiet so far while Gia and Bec Zaharia have been feuding, but she entered the drama with full force as she accused the other brides of being “fake”.

With Gia laughing along with her, she interrupted the other women’s stories, particularly branding Stella Mickunaite and Alissa Fay’s relationships as “bulls***”.

MAFS fans have been left in shock over Brook Crompton’s “bitchy” outburst. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The other brides were left completely stunned, with Stella branding her as “icy” while Rebecca Zukowski described her as ‘disrespectful”.

“Brook surprised me, just the way she was speaking, just pretty disrespectful. At that point, I was like ‘yeah, I don’t know about you’,” Rebecca admitted.

“She’s very icy, maybe a lack of empathy in her,” Stella added.

The drama kicked off when Brook appeared to take issue with Alissa speaking, repeatedly cutting her off.

“Do we want to be here all day because Alissa will finish then,” Brook said.

“I was watching Alissa talk, I’m like zip it,” she added to camera.

Brook and Gia Fleur did not shy away from judging the other women’s relationships. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As Alissa tried to offer her fellow bride Stella advice, Brook then mumbled, “Alissa is the expert” to Gia.

She went on to brand Stella’s positive review of her partner, Filip Gregov as “bulls***” before taking aim at Alissa and David Momoh.

“I think it’s a fake showmance,” Brook said, with Gia agreeing.

Brook was branded as “bitchy” by her fellow brides, who were left in shock by her and Gia’s very opinionated outbursts directed at their fellow brides.

Brook also had plenty to say about her groom, Chris Nield, who has been accused of “fatphobia” for his audition tape comments.

“You’ve all met Chris; he’s a handful. He loves to have a whine, he loves to have a complain, and I will say to him, ‘stop f**king complaining, stop being a f**king diva’. I will put him in his place,” Brook said of their relationship.

Brook in particular took issue with Alissa’s relationship with David. (Credit: Channel Nine)

New Idea has already revealed that the women are set to split into two groups in a feud that will divide the cast.

Gia and Bec are said to be the duo at the centre of the fiery clash, and it appears that Brook will be firmly on Gia’s side based on her recent antics.

“Gia and Bec’s dynamic becomes the defining feud,” an insider told us.

“It’s not just about who stays together. It’s about who turns on who.”

